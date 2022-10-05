Genshin Impact could be raising Genesis Crystal prices in the future

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

Genshin Impact will be adjusting the prices of in-game items, due to recent changes in platform price policies — meaning that Travelers in certain countries could soon pay a lot more to get Genesis Crystals and Primogems.

HoYoverse has announced that it will be changing the price of in-game items in Genshin Impact, like Genesis Crystals — the game’s premium currency — are used to purchase skins, Primogems, and other store items in Genshin Impact.

Travelers that want to purchase the upcoming Ayaka skin or simply wish to top up their Primogems to spend on the current Genshin Impact banner, may want to do so before the price changes hit live servers. These new price adjustments will impact a total of 10 countries, so here are all the affected locations.

Genshin Impact to adjust in-game item prices

During a recent blog post, HoYoverse revealed that the Genshin Impact store will be receiving a price adjustment for selected in-game items. All the countries that will be affected can be found below:

Chile

Egypt

Japan

Malaysia

Pakistan

Poland

South Korea

Sweden

Vietnam

It’s also important to note that HoYoverse also noted that certain “euro areas” will also receive price changes, but the developers have yet to outline which European countries will be impacted.

HoYoverse Genshin Impact in-game items will soon receive price adjustments.

The developers note that “there may be a delay in the display of prices in the in-game store,” and that players should “refer to the actual price in the transaction”. Whether the price of in-game items will go down or up remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the information we currently have.

We’ll be sure to update this piece once further news on the pricing and scheduled release is announced, so bookmark this page and check back regularly. In the meantime, head over to our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

