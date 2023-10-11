Genshin Impact Xingqiu skin: Release window & everything we know

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that a Xingqiu skin is in the works, giving Travelers a glimpse of how his alternate outfit could look upon release. So, here’s everything we know about the release window and more.

Xingqiu has long been featured among the best Genshin Impact characters in the game, thanks to his ability to buff any active character’s attacks. This makes him a fantastic addition to most teams looking to deliver powerful elemental reactions. In fact, ever since his debut in 1.0, Xingqiu has continually remained a staple pick.

However, it now looks like HoYoverse will be rewarding Xingqiu with his own skin in a future Genshin Impact update. So, without further ado, here’s everything we currently know about the upcoming Xingqiu skin – including the potential release window as well as what it looks like.

Contents

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a Xingqiu skin release date. However, according to one leaker, the Xingqiu skin will be released in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update. This update is rumored to be released in January 2024, which means Travelers will need to wait a little longer before this cosmetic is officially added to the game.

Of course, like all Gesnhin Impact leaks, the Xingqiu skin leak should be taken with a grain of salt. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as new information is released.

Genshin Impact Xingqiu skin leak details

According to reliable leaker, Tao, the Xingqiu skin features a pale white and blue color palette. His clothes are said to be “slightly long” and “kind of strange”, with Tao mentioning that he has a jacket and traditional clothes.

While there have been no official Xingqiu skin leaks, one player has provided a mockup of how they think his alternate outfit could look in the game.

Can you get the Xingqiu skin in Genshin Impact now?

No, you can’t get the Xingqiu skin yet. Travelers will likely have to wait until the Genshin Impact 4.4 update is released in January 2024 before they can unlock it. However, judging from the past 4-star skin releases, Travelers will be able to unlock the Xingqiu skin for free by completing the events and challenges in the 4.4 update.

After this phase, Travelers will need to spend money to unlock the skin. Past 4-star skins cost 1680 Genesis Crystals to unlock, so if you want to get the Xingqiu skin, you’re better off claiming it while it’s free.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about the upcoming Genshin Impact Xingqiu skin. We’ll be updating this piece as soon as we hear any more information, so make sure you check back regularly.

In the meantime, head over to our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

