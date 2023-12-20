The Finals Tactical Tidings Set: All rewards, release date & how to get

There’s a new Tactical Tidings Set to claim in The Finals that offers free winter-themed cosmetics. Here’s a handy guide with every reward included in this bundle and how you can get it in the game.

2023’s holiday season is here and Embark Studios brings a brand-new cosmetic bundle, called the Tactical Tidings Set, for players to claim at no extra cost. All the rewards in this bundle are Christmas-themed, meaning it’ll ramp up the Xmas spirit in a snowclad Monaco.

These rewards are available for a limited time only, but once you claim them, they will be in your inventory forever. So, here’s a guide on how to get the Tactical Tidings Set in the game along with all the rewards it comes with.

Contents

The Tactical Tidings Set was released on December 20, 2023, in The Finals. It’s a limited-time bundle and is only available until January 4, 2024.

This means at the time of writing, you have 15 days or approximately two weeks to redeem this free Season 1 holiday gift.

All rewards in The Finals Tactical Tidings Set

Here are all the rewards the Tactical Tidings Set comes with in The Finals:

Ho Ho Hat (Epic headwear)

(Epic headwear) Stocking Stuffer (Epic weapon charm)

(Epic weapon charm) Festive Firepower (Legendary skin)

(Legendary skin) Deck The Halls (Rare sticker)

The Ho Ho Hat is a Santa hat while Festive Firepower is a legendary cosmetic for the Frag Grenade.

How to get the Tactical Tidings Set in The Finals

The Tactical Tidings Set will be the first thing the game will show once you fire up The Finals after the patch 1.4.0 update.

However, if you missed it, here’s how to get the Tactical Tidings Set:

Head over to the in-game Store. Click on the first tile that says “Tactical Tidings Set“. It will show an animation of a cute snowman constantly tossing the Festive Firepower skin. After the bundle page loads, click on the yellow “Buy Bundle” button. After claiming it, all you need to do is click on “Equip Bundle” and all the items will be applied accordingly.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can claim the Tactical Tidings Set in The Finals. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

