How to play custom games in The Finals

The Finals Season 2 brings the much-awaited feature of hosting private matches, so, here’s how you can play custom games in the new Season.

The Finals quickly went on to become a popular multiplayer game ever since it was shadow-dropped during The Game Awards 2023. A total of three players form a team and go head to head with other squads to emerge victorious in the arena.

Most multiplayer games in 2024 like Apex Legends, Fortnite, Valorant, and more have a feature where you can host custom games or private matches. While players were waiting to play private matches in The Finals, Embark Studio finally added this feature to their free-to-play shooter in Season 2.

So, here’s everything you need to know about playing custom games in The Finals.

How to play private matches in The Finals

To host a private match in The Finals, simply:

Fire up the game and head over to the game mode selection screen. From there, choose Private Match from the bottom right among multiple options like Quickplay and Tournaments. Once you’re in the Private Match screen, you’ll be able to either create a new game or join an existing lobby.

How to host private matches in The Finals

Let’s take a look at the steps to host a private match in The Finals:

Under Create Match, click on Select Game Mode and you’ll find two options in Season 2 – Bank It and Quick Cash. Then click on Create Game, and you’ve successfully hosted a private match. Now, copy the four-character ID (for example 3IJ5) and share it with your friends so that they can join your private match.

How to join private matches in The Finals

However, if you are wondering how to join a private match, follow these steps:

Right below Create Match, you’ll find the Join Match area. You need to enter the four-character ID there and then select Join Game.

And that’s how you can join a private match in The Finals Season 2. You must remember that at least 6 players are needed to start a private match.

Can you choose maps in The Finals Season 2 private matches?

At the time of writing, map selection is absent from The Finals private matches in Season 2.

In a video before the launch of Season 2, Embark’s Community Lead said: “This is a pretty barebones version of private matches and we are aware that there’s way more we can do here. Things like map selection so you can choose which map to play on, support for all our game modes you can hop into” and more.

For more on The Finals, check our other guides below:

