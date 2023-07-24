The Crew Motorfest is set to be the biggest game in the franchise.

Ubisoft’s The Crew Motorfest is just around the corner now but does the game have crossplay? Here’s everything you need to know about cross-platform play in the racing title.

The latest installment in Ubisoft’s The Crew franchise has almost arrived and it promises to be the most ambitious game yet with a roster of over 600 vehicles to obtain, plenty of customization options, and a vast open world that highlights the stunning backdrop of Hawaii’s Oʻahu island for players to explore and drive around.

There’s a lot of content for fans to enjoy in The Crew Motorfest, and if you’re gearing up to play at launch you may be wondering if the game includes crossplay features. After all, being able to team up with or race against your friends no matter the platform is extremely handy.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about crossplay in The Crew Motorfest.

Ubisoft The Crew Motorfest will have a lot of vehicles for players to drive.

Does The Crew Motorfest have crossplay?

At the time of writing, there hasn’t been an official confirmation on whether or not The Crew Motorfest will feature crossplay.

With the game being a cross-gen release, launching for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC it’s understandable that the feature has been highly anticipated by fans, so as soon as Ubisoft share information on the feature, we’ll be sure to update this page right away.

One indication that does point toward the inclusion of crossplay in the upcoming game is its listing on the official Xbox store, where it’s stated that The Crew Motorfest will have “Xbox cross-platform multiplayer” which allows Xbox users to join PlayStation and PC online, as long as the game allows it, so this is surely a positive sign.

That’s everything we know about crossplay in The Crew Motorfest so far! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

