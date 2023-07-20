The Crew Motorfest closed beta PC requirements: Recommended & minimum specs

The Crew Motorfest closed beta is upon us and here’s a rundown of the PC requirements of the title, starting from the minimum to the recommended system requirements you need to run the game.

Ubisoft is here with the next installment of their racing franchise, The Crew Motorfest. The game is set to release later this year and the devs have scheduled a closed beta prior to that. If you want to sign up for The Crew Motorfest closed beta, our guide has got it covered.

The new game features a beautiful location inspired by the Hawaiian island of O’ahu along with stunning visuals. However, to play the game at the best settings possible, your machine needs to make sure to be running the appropriate hardware.

With that said, here’s a rundown of The Crew Motorfest closed beta PC requirements, including minimum and recommended specs for 1440p and 4K.

Ubisoft The Crew Motorfest will release in the month of September this year.

The Crew Motorfest closed beta minimum requirements

Here are the minimum requirements of The Crew Motorfest closed beta, enough to run the title at 720p30FPS at a Low Preset :

OS : Windows 10 (64bit)

: Windows 10 (64bit) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 1600／Intel Core i7-4790

: AMD Ryzen 5 1600／Intel Core i7-4790 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Video Memory : 4 GB

: 4 GB Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 460 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960

: AMD Radeon RX 460 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 Storage: 35 GB available space

The Crew Motorfest closed beta recommended requirements

These are the recommended requirements to run The Crew Motorfest closed beta at 1080p60FPS at a High Preset :

OS : Windows 10 (64bit)

: Windows 10 (64bit) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 3600／Intel Core i5-10600K

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600／Intel Core i5-10600K Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Video Memory : 8 GB

: 8 GB Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Storage: 35 GB available space

The Crew Motorfest closed beta recommended requirements (1440p)

To run the game at 2K60 FPS and Ultra Preset, these are the requirements your PC needs:

OS : Windows 10 (64bit)

: Windows 10 (64bit) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 5600X／Intel Core i7-9700K

: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X／Intel Core i7-9700K Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Video Memory : 12 GB

: 12 GB Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti

: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti Storage: 35 GB available space

The Crew Motorfest closed beta recommended requirements (4K)

Lastly, to run The Crew Motorfest closed beta at 4K60FPS High Preset, these are the recommended specs:

OS : Windows 10 (64bit)

: Windows 10 (64bit) Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 7900X／Intel Core i9-12900K

: AMD Ryzen 5 7900X／Intel Core i9-12900K Memory : 32 GB RAM

: 32 GB RAM Video Memory : 16 GB

: 16 GB Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Storage: 35 GB available space

Although you can play The Crew Motorfest on older hardware, you won’t be getting the optimal performance out of it. Since these specs are for the closed beta period, it’s subject to change upon full release. In case that happens, we’ll make sure to update this article accordingly.

So, there you have it — those are the system requirements of The Crew Motorfest closed beta. Be sure to check our gaming page for all the latest news, guides, and updates.