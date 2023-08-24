How to get The Crew Motorfest free trial

Gamers have the chance to play The Crew Motorfest with a free trial lasting 5 hours. Ubisoft’s hot new racing game is revving its engine and is nearly ready to ride. If you want to take it out for a spin beforehand, our guide will fill you in.

The Crew Motorfest has firmly cemented the series in the racing genre, as the third entry in the franchise is taking everything that made the first two games so successful and expanding on them like never before.

Planes, boats, monster trucks, and more, will be available for racers as they trek across Hawaii. If you’re on the fence about the game though or want to take a quick test drive before its full release, then you might want to take advantage of the mouthwatering 5-hour free trial opportunity.

Ubisoft

How to get 5-hour free trial in The Crew Motorfest

To get access to The Crew Motorfest free trial, potential players need to download the free trial via their platform of choice between September 14-17, 2023.

The game’s Launch Gameplay Trailer at Gamescom 2023 specified that players could enjoy the first 5 hours for free between these dates. If you leave it too late, then you may miss out on this opportunity.

Which platforms will The Crew Motorfest free trial be on?

The 5-hour free trial will be available to players on the following platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, the Epic Game Store, Luna, and Ubisoft Connect.

Does The Crew Motorfest free trial progress carry over?

Yes, Ubisoft has confirmed that any progress made during the trial will carry over.

Meaning, that if you complete 10% of the game during your free trial and it expires, simply buy the full game, and you’ll be able to carry on from where you left off.

No doubt, this is a bold move by Ubisoft to try and attract new players. If you are interested in the game and want to learn more, we do have even more guides for you to check out:

