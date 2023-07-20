Is The Crew Motorfest coming to Xbox Game Pass? Find out everything we know about whether Ubisoft’s upcoming racing game will release on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Unlike Forza Motorsport, The Crew Motorfest focuses on delivering an open-world racing experience. It’s here where players will be able to tear their way around the Hawaiin island of O‘ahu. Combine this idyllic location with some incredibly fast supercars, and you certainly have a recipe for a fun-filled track day.

So, it makes sense then that Xbox and PC players will be wondering whether The Crew Motorfest will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. Fortunately, our hub has all the details you need to know about the open-world racing game’s appearance on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Is The Crew Motorfest coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Ubisoft The Crew Motorfest aims to wow racing game fans when it comes to PC and Xbox.

No, The Crew Moterfest will not be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. This is because Ubisoft has a separate subscription, Ubisoft+, which enables players to play various titles from across the developer’s catalog of games.

As a result, it’s highly unlikely that The Crew Motorfest will come to Xbox Game Pass any time soon. If anything, it is more likely that it will appear on Ubisoft+ at some point in the future.

In fact, players can get the game three days early by pre-ordering the Gold or Ultimate Edition. This Premium Early Access is also included in the Ubisoft+ subscription on PC via Ubisoft Connect, Xbox, and Amazon Luna.

However, it’s important to note that both The Crew and The Crew 2 are available on PlayStation Plus. So, this doesn’t completely out rule the arrival of The Crew Motorfest on Xbox Game Pass later down the road.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about The Crew Motorfest’s availability on Xbox Game Pass. Make sure you check out our The Crew Motorfest hub for all the latest news and updates.