Remnant 2: Best Hunter Build

The Hunter is the only returning Archetype in Remnant 2 specializing in long-range combat, so, here’s our best Hunter build to try out in the game.

Remnant 2 is one of those souls-like games that adds subtle varieties to the genre, thanks to Gunfire Games. Ever since the game launched, players have been trying out different Archetypes along with their unique play styles.

Players who played Remnant From the Ashes may like to hear that Hunter is the only returning Archetype in the game. It’s a class that excels in long-range combat using their snipers and with the release of Remnant 2, Hunters have become way more interesting.

With that being said, here’s our best Hunter build in Remnant 2, with the ideal secondary archetypes, weapons, skills, traits, relics, rings, and a lot more.

Contents

Best Secondary Archetypes for a Hunter in Remnant 2

For a Hunter, here are some of the best Secondary Archetypes in Remnant 2:

Gunslinger

Summoner

Going for Gunslinger as the secondary archetype would be ideal as it’ll help you increase the damage output of your class. It can help in landing some critical hits from a distance, ultimately helping the rest of your squad who are taking on the bosses up close.

Summoner is a worthy second Archetype choice for a Hunter. It allows you to summon Minions that will fight by your side. You may either press or hold them to regain some health back or increase range damage.

Best Weapons for a Hunter in Remnant 2

These are the best primary weapon options for a Hunter in Remnant 2:

Huntmaster M1

Nightfall

Here are the best handguns you can choose for a Hunter in the game:

Enigma

Nebula

The Krell Axe would be an ideal melee weapon for a Hunter. You can throw it at enemies after attaching a mod, causing shock damage.

The Huntmaster M1 is an ideal Long Gun for a Hunter.

Best Skills for a Hunter in Remnant 2

Here are the best Skills you can choose for a Hunter in Remnant 2:

Primary Skill : Hunter’s Mark

: Hunter’s Mark Secondary Skill: Bulletstorm

The Hunter’s Mark skill marks all enemies within 35m, and helps in gaining 15% increased ranged and melee damage and lasts for 25 seconds. It has a 70-second cooldown.

Combining it with the Bulletstorm, a Hunter will become unstoppable, especially against bosses. It’s a Gunslinger skill that increases Fire Rate by 20% and Reload Speed by 50% of all ranged weapons. It lasts 20 seconds and has a 57.6-second cooldown.

Best Trait for a Hunter in Remnant 2

Longshot would be the best Trait for a Hunter in Remnant 2. It increases the Weapon Range Bonus by 60 with each level up that happens automatically with the character.

As you progress with the game later, you may opt for other Traits like Amplitude, Endurance, Handling, or Vigor.

Best Hunter build in Remnant 2

Category Item Secondary Archetype Gunslinger Weapons Huntmaster M1, Enigma, Krell Axe Skills Primary – Hunter’s Mark, Secondary – Bulletstorm Trait Longshot Amulet Ankh of Power, Chains of Amplification, Inert Overcharger Armor Dendroid set Perks Dead eye, Intuition, Return to Sender Relic Runed Heart Rings Point Focus Ring, Ring of Flawed Beauty, Stone of Expanse, Zania’s Malice

So, there you have it — that’s a complete rundown of the best Hunter build in Remnant 2. For more about the game, be sure to check our content and guides below:

