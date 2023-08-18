Remnant 2: Best Gunslinger build

Gunslinger is a secret Archetype in Remnant 2, specializing in mid-range combat, so, here’s our best Gunslinger build for you to master the DPS archetype in the game.

Gunfire Games’ souls-like sequel offers a plethora of Archetypes or classes to choose from. While some Archetypes like Challenger are readily available from the start, some are hidden behind certain missions and quests, and the Gunslinger is one of them.

Gunslingers in the game specialize in fire rate, gun handling, and ammo conservation. They are ideal for engaging in mid-range combat, considering how precise and damage heavy they turn out to be.

With that said, here’s our best Gunslinger build in Remnant 2, with the ideal amulets, skills, weapons, and more listed.

Contents

Gunfire Games Gunslingers specialize in sharpshooting.

Best Secondary Archetypes for a Gunslinger in Remnant 2

Gunslingers in Remnant 2 are more about heavy damage and precision over acting as tanks for the team.

Here are some of the best Secondary Archetypes for a Gunslinger in Remnant 2:

Challenger

Hunter

Both Challenger and Hunter are excellent secondary archetypes choices for a Gunslinger. While Challenger increases efficiency at close range, Hunter helps you become a sharpshooter.

Best Weapons for a Gunslinger in Remnant 2

These are some of the best primary weapon options for a Gunslinger in Remnant 2:

Nightfall

Wrangler 1860

Here are the best handguns you can choose for a sharpshooter in the game:

For a Gunslinger, the Scrap Hatchet would be an ideal melee weapon.

Gunfire Games Nightfall is a great weapon choice for a Gunslinger.

Best Skills for a Gunslinger in Remnant 2

Here are the best Skills you can choose for a Gunslinger in Remnant 2:

Primary Skill : Bulletstorm

: Bulletstorm Secondary Skill: Hunter’s Mark

When you combine the Bulletstorm with Hunter’s Mark skills, you become a deadly boss terminator. Bulletstorm increases the damage while Hunter’s Mark increases the chances of landing Critical Hits and damage by more than 15%.

Best Trait for a Gunslinger in Remnant 2

The best Trait for a Gunslinger in Remnant 2 is Ammo Reserves. It reserves extra ammo for both your Long Gun and Handgun.

Gunfire Games

Best Gunslinger build in Remnant 2

Category Item Secondary Archetype Hunter Weapons Nightfall, Enigma, Scrap Hatchet Skills Primary – Bulletstorm, Secondary – Hunter’s Mark Trait Ammo Reserves Amulet Chains of Amplification Armor High Noon set Perks Loaded, Quick Hands, Sleight of Hands, Swift Shot Relic Runed Heart Rings Gunslinger’s Ring, Probability Chord, Wax Sealed Ring, Stone of Expanse

So, there you have it — that’s a complete rundown of the best Gunslinger build in Remnant 2. For more about the game, be sure to check our content and guides below:

