Is Remnant 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Remnant 2 is a brand-new game on the market and players are enjoying it to the fullest. Just like every other popular game, the question arises of whether it will arrive on Xbox Game Pass, and here is a guide surrounding the same.

Remnant 2 has been an extremely popular game so far. The souls-like genre is already a fan-favorite and considering how successful the previous Remnant was, it was only natural for the sequel to hit the ground running.

Thus, with the popularity arises the question of whether the game will arrive on the Xbox Game Pass. This is a pretty common question for almost every major title in the current market and is no different for Remnant 2 either.

Remnant 2 might arrive in Game Pass in the future

Will Remnant 2 arrive on Xbox Game Pass?

The answer to whether Remnant 2 will arrive in the present state on Xbox Game Pass is No. The developers have made no such claim and the chances of it happening currently are pretty slim. However, it is possible that the game might get added to Game Pass a year or two later.

This is because the previous iteration of the game did make its way into the Game Pass. Therefore, it is highly possible that Remnant 2 will as well, though you will have to wait for a while for that to happen.

Remnant 2 is a fantastic game and it is much more complex than its predecessor. Fans have praised this title quite a lot and are still enjoying it as they continue to find secrets throughout the deep and intricately developed world of this game.

Therefore, those who are waiting for the game to arrive on Xbox Game Pass are definitely in for a treat.

This concludes our guide for Remnant 2 on Xbox Game Pass. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

