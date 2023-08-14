Remnant 2: Enemy level scaling in multiplayer explained

Remnant 2 allows you to play with your friends in co-op and as such, it has a system in place where the enemies will scale depending on whether it’s a solo or a multi-player party. Here’s a guide on how the enemy level scaling works once you are in co-op.

Level scaling in Remnant 2 is quite complicated and you’re bound to find it confusing. This is especially true for the co-op mode of the game since it works completely differently from how it does in single-player.

While you’re playing solo, the game takes into consideration a weighted average for your weapon and archetype level. In fact, changing the weapons to their weaker versions and then switching back will not work in this game.

However, in co-op, the scaling does not work like that. So, here’s a guide on how the enemy level scaling functions in the multiplayer mode of Remnant 2.

Gunfire Games Remnant 2 enemies scale depending on the power level of the host

How enemy level scaling works in Remnant 2 multiplayer

Remnant 2 co-op allows a total of 3 players, however, the difficult scaling revolves around the power level of the host. There’s a catch to this as well, where the power level will never exceed a +3 cap during co-op.

For instance, if your friend having a power level of 10 joins your party while you have a power level of 2, then all the enemies in the world will be scaled to 5. This happens because even though your friend has a power level of 10, it will cap to a maximum of +3 on account of you being at level 2.

This will ensure that it’s neither too easy for your friends, nor too hard for you. Thereby a balance is created, which in turn keeps the co-op experience entertaining for everyone within the party.

Rest assured, in no circumstances will a situation arise where the enemy scales to a +10 power level.

This concludes the guide for enemy-level scaling in Remnant 2 multiplayer. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

