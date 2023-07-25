Remnant 2 difficulty settings explained

Remnant 2 is a souls-like game which means its general difficulty level is quite high. However, you can change the difficulty settings of the game to make it comparatively easier, and here’s a guide surrounding the same.

Souls-like games ever since the genre came into existence have been known for their difficulty level and challenging bosses. It has its own set of fans, and they enjoy that their games are meant to test the skill level of the players.

Remnant 2 falls in a similar category where you need to overcome a lot of difficult obstacles to finally feel the essence of the game. However, compared to other souls-like games, Remnant 2 takes into consideration of a higher spectrum of players as it also offers a difficulty slider.

So, here’s a guide on the difficulty slider including what each of them means in Remnant 2.

Gearbox Publishing Remnant 2 has 4 different difficulty settings

Every Remnant 2 difficult setting explained

Remnant 2 currently consists of four different difficulty settings. Here are the names and meanings of each of them:

Survivor: This setting is for those players who are playing their first ever souls-like game.

This setting is for those players who are playing their first ever souls-like game. Veteran : This setting is for players who are experts in souls-like games but never played Remnant.

: This setting is for players who are experts in souls-like games but never played Remnant. Nightmare: This is for players who are experts in both souls-like games and have played the previous Remnant title.

This is for players who are experts in both souls-like games and have played the previous Remnant title. Apocalypse: This is the ultimate difficulty level where everything is tipped against you and your chances of survival are almost nil.

Here’s a table for you with all the information regarding the experience you obtain across every difficulty setting and the health of the bosses.

Difficulty Experience Mob HP Mob Damage Boss HP Boss Damage Survivor 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Veteran 115% 150% 165% 165% 165% Nightmare 130% 250% 350% 312.5% 262% Apocalypse 150% 275% 450% 412% 405%

There are a few things you should remember apart from the difficulty settings provided above. Even if you play on the Survivor setting, the game will initially feel difficult provided you’ve never played a souls-like game before.

With that said, the Apocalypse setting unlocks only after you’ve completed the game in either of the other three difficulty settings. You must remember that the Apocalypse setting is the most difficult mode and we won’t recommend it for someone who doesn’t enjoy dying way too many times.

This concludes our guide for difficulty settings of Remnant 2. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

