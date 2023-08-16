Remnant 2: Bulwark Effect explained

Remnant 2 is a difficult game which means you will need defensive options to ensure that you do not take too much damage. One such way to enhance your defense is through the Bulwark buff.

Remnant 2 is quite a complicated game when it comes to buffs and mods. The game does very little to explain its key aspects and leaves room for the players to explore and spend time reading through several lines worth of description to understand what everything means.

One such confusing term that you will come across is Bulwark. This is a fairly important buff and it is one of the key ways through which you can enhance your survivability in the game.

Unfortunately, this term is something that has confused a lot of players, despite being so important. Hence, a brief guide to what it means and how to activate it has been presented in the following section.

Gunfire Games Bulwark buff enhances defense in the game

What is the Bulwark effect in Remnant 2?

Bulwark is basically a buff that is tied to the Challenger Archetype in Remnant 2. It is a buff that enhances your defense and provides reduction against incoming damage from enemies. Initially, you will obtain a mere 5% damage reduction.

However, this effect can stack up to 3 times and thereby granting you a total of 15% reduction. It is an exceptional buff that will enable you to play as a tank or be able to absorb damage against enemies and difficult bosses.

In any case, if you play the Challenger Archetype, then the Juggernaut skill and the Face of Danger perk will provide you with the Bulwark buff. Lastly, there are also a few items such as Harcore Metal Band, Fae Bruiser Ring, Soul Guard, Guardian’s Ring, and Rusted Heirloom all provide the Bulwark buff.

