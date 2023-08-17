Remnant 2: Best Challenger build

Our best Challenger build guide has everything you need to master the durable yet beginner-friendly Archetype in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 is the successor to 2019’s title, Remnant: From the Ashes. Like its prequel, there are many Archetypes you can choose from to start your souls-like journey offered by Gunfire Games.

One of the many Archetypes in Remnant 2 is the Challenger. It’s very durable, meaning it can tank a lot of damage, making it ideal for players just starting with the genre. However, you’ll still need to equip the right arsenal to stand toe to toe against some of the mightiest enemies in the game.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s the best Challenger build in Remnant 2, listing down all the necessary amulets, skills, weapons, and more.

Contents

Gunfire Games Engineer is one of the best secondary archetypes for a Challenger.

Best Secondary Archetypes for a Challenger in Remnant 2

There are many secondary Archetypes you can experiment with a Challenger in Remnant 2. However, there is a handful that goes really well with your chosen primary Archetype.

Here are some of the best Secondary Archetypes for a Challenger in Remnant 2:

Engineer

Hunter

Invader

Out of the three sub-classes mentioned above, the Engineer Archetype can be one of the best secondary options for a Challenger. Combining these two makes your character equally lethal in both long and short-range combat.

Article continues after ad

Best Weapons for a Challenger in Remnant 2

Here are some of the best primary weapon options for a Challenger in Remnant 2:

Nightfall

Plasma Cutter

For handguns or secondary weapons, you may choose either of these two:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Cube Gun

Enigma

And lastly, for the melee weapon, you may go with the Nightshade. It looks like claws that can strike fast with a high Critical Hit chance, proving to be one of the best melee options for a Challenger.

Gunfire Games The Juggernaut skill makes a Challenger nearly unstoppable.

Best Skills for a Challenger in Remnant 2

Here are the best Skills you can choose for a Challenger in Remnant 2:

Article continues after ad

Primary Skill : Juggernaut

: Juggernaut Secondary Skill: Vulcan

Juggernaut gives a Challenger increased movement speed, melee speed, and damage. It lasts for 25 seconds and reduces the stagger level of the class.

The Vulcan Skill of Engineers allows your Challenger to deploy a Vulcan Turret that automatically kills enemies when they come into its vision or line of sight. This sub-class also comes in handy especially when you’re in a co-op session.

Best Trait for a Challenger in Remnant 2

The best Trait for a Challenger class in Remnant 2 is Strong Back. It allows you to equip heavy armor, that can tank a lot more damage against tougher enemies.

Article continues after ad

The other two available traits include Fortify and Vigor.

Gunfire Games

Best Challenger build in Remnant 2

Category Item Secondary Archetype Engineer Weapons Nightfall, Enigma, Nightshade Skills Primary – Juggernaut, Secondary – Vulcan Trait Strong Back Amulets Ankh of Power, Death’s Embrace, Indignant Fetish, Ravager’s Mark Armor Leto Mark II Perks Die Hard, Intimidating Presence Relic Dragon Heart Rings Berserker’s Crest, Blood Tinged Ring, Fae Bruiser Ring, Zania’s Malice

So, there you have it — that’s a rundown of the best Challenger build in Remnant 2. For more about the game, be sure to check our content and guides below:

Remnant 2: Bulwark Effect explained | How to get Crimson Membrane in Remnant 2 | Remnant 2: Enemy level scaling in multiplayer explained | How to obtain Relic Dust in Remnant 2 | Will Remnant 2 have DLC? Everything we know | How long to beat Remnant 2? Main Story and Completionist run | Does Remnant 2 have crossplay? | Remnant 2: How to get Lumenite Crystals | Remnant 2 difficulty settings explained | Remnant 2: How to obtain Nightweaver Stone Doll