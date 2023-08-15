How to get Crimson Membrane in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 is a game that revolves around upgrading your best weapons to defeat the hardest bosses. However, in order to upgrade the weapons you in crafting materials, and Crimson Membrane is one of them.

Remnant 2 is quite a complicated game and there are a lot of minor details that you are bound to miss. This can include obtaining something like the Engineer Archetype or even crafting material.

One such crafting material that can be a bit tricky to obtain is Crimson Membrane. This item is required specifically for a particular weapon called the Merciless, which is definitely one of the best in the entire game.

Article continues after ad

A guide to obtaining Crimson Membrane has been presented in the following section.

Gunfire Games Crimson Membrane is a tricky character to obtain in Remnant 2

Guide to obtaining Crimson Membrane in Remnant 2

Crimson Membrane in Remnant 2 needs to be harvested from the Fallen Doe during the Ravager boss fight. However, there is a trick to this process. If you kill the Doe yourself and then kill the Ravager then the item will never drop.

In order for the item to drop, follow the steps provided below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Start the Fight

Attack the Ravager

Let the Ravager eat the Doe midway in the fight

If you follow these steps, then Crimson Membrane will finally drop for you. There have been players who have been struggling to obtain this item. However, unless you let the boss eat the Doe, you will never get this item.

Article continues after ad

This item is necessary for crafting the Merciless which is an exceptional medium-ranged weapon that comes with the Bloodline mod.

This concludes our guide for obtaining Crimson Membrane in Remnant 2. If you found it informative, please check out some of our other guides for the game at Dexerto.