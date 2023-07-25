How long to beat Remnant 2? Main Story and Completionist run

Remnant 2 is a souls-like game which means that the game might feel longer than it actually is for a lot of players. However, a general idea of how long it will take to finish the game for an average player has been presented in this article.

Souls-like games in general are not very long, but their difficulty level makes them feel quite drawn out. A player who has never even tried a souls-like game will have a pretty hard time dealing with all the challenges of this genre.

Article continues after ad

The same can be said about Remnant 2 as well since the main quests do not take much time. Naturally, if you are going for a completionist run, the game will feel quite long.

However, your completion time will vary depending on how you play and the kind of experience you have surrounding these games. A guide to the length of Remnant 2 including its main quests and achievements run has been listed in this article.

Gearbox Publishing Remnant 2 takes around 18 to 20 hours to beat

How long does it take to complete Remnant 2?

Remnant 2 as it stands takes around 18 to 20 hours to complete the main story. If you are going for a completionist title then it can take around 80 hours. However, there is a catch that you need to consider.

Article continues after ad

The worlds that you encounter during your first playthrough of Remnant 2 are procedurally generated. Therefore, your experience will be very different from another player. As such, the time it takes for you will vary. This was done to ensure that everyone experiences the game in their own way.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Despite that, the timespan mentioned in the beginning will not vary too much. However, this also means that Remnant 2 has a lot of replay value. You will get to experience new things in the first few playthroughs since there are a lot of secrets to look out for.

Article continues after ad

This completes our guide for how long it takes to beat Remnant 2. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Remnant 2: How to obtain Explorer Archtype | Remnant 2 : How to unlock Engineer Archtype | Remnant 2 difficutly settings explained | Remnant 2: How to obtain Nightweaver Stone Doll