Remnant 2: How to get Enigma Handgun

Enigma Handgun is a powerful crowd-control weapon in Remnant 2 and here is a guide on how to obtain it within the game.

Remnant 2 has a plethora of weapons at its disposal that make the end-game content quite exciting. These weapons offer a variety of options to the players to deal with the variety of enemies that exist within the game.

One such weapon that you can use is the Enigma Handgun. This is a crowd-control weapon that shoots lightning and can deal with groups of enemies with ease.

Article continues after ad

A guide to obtaining the weapon has been presented in the following section.

Article continues after ad

Gunfire Games Enigma Handgun is a powerful crowd control weapon in Remnant 2

Guide to obtaining Engima Handgun in Remnant 2

The Enigma Handgun is quite easy to obtain. A guide to getting the weapon has been listed below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Go in front of the Labyrinth Portal. Wait for scenery to arrive where you will see white streaks of light on the portal door. Enter the portal, cross the bridge, and move on to the next area. Keep proceeding forward until you reach an area with enemies. In that area, you will find a material called the Cypher Rod in front of a statue. Take this Cypher Rod to McCabe.

The Engima Handgun can now be crafted in exchange for the Cypher Rod, 7 Luminite Crystal, and 650 Scrap. The Cypher Rod is the hardest part and as always Luminite Crystal can also take some time to obtain.

Apart from that, the Enigma Handgun is easy to obtain. The weapon comes with the perk called Chaos Driver where it will shoot lightning and can mow down groups of enemies in an instant.

Article continues after ad

This completes our guide for Enigma Handgun in Remnant 2. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Best Challenger build | Best Engineer build | Remnant 2: Bulwark Effect explained | How to get Crimson Membrane in Remnant 2 | Remnant 2: Enemy level scaling in multiplayer explained | How to obtain Relic Dust in Remnant 2 | Will Remnant 2 have DLC? Everything we know | How long to beat Remnant 2? Main Story and Completionist run | Does Remnant 2 have crossplay? | Remnant 2: How to get Lumenite Crystals | Remnant 2: How to obtain Nightweaver Stone Doll