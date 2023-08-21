Remnant 2: Best Handler Build

One of the many starting Archetypes in Remnant 2 is the Handler, a class that specializes in teamwork and brings a companion along to a fight, so, here’s our best Handler build to try out in the game.

Gunfire Games’ latest installment in their souls-like franchise has a ton of content to offer. Players can choose from a plethora of classes and depending upon their play style, the game has something for each and every one.

Article continues after ad

Whether you want to go full berserk as a Challenger or hunt for treasure as an Explorer, Remnant 2 has got your back. However, one Archetype that can attract a lot of players is the Handler.

Article continues after ad

This class has a Dog as a companion and can be ideal for situations that scream teamwork. With that said, here’s our best Handler build in Remnant 2, with the ideal secondary archetypes, weapons, skills, and a lot more.

Contents

Gunfire Games The Dog Companion can automatically revive the Handler when downed.

Best Secondary Archetypes for a Handler in Remnant 2

Handler is a versatile class and his secondary archetypes depend on the way you’re playing the game. Here are some of the best Secondary Archetypes for a Handler in Remnant 2:

Article continues after ad

Challenger

Medic

Challenger is a great secondary archetype when you’re out there solo, as it helps in increased damage output. However, if you’re playing co-op, then you should go for Medic as it will help you heal the entire party, coming in handy during intense situations.

Article continues after ad

Best Weapons for a Handler in Remnant 2

These are the best primary weapon options for a Handler in Remnant 2:

Nightfall

Chicago Typewriter

Here are the best handguns you can choose for a sharpshooter in the game:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Huntress Spear would be an ideal melee weapon for a Handler.

Article continues after ad

Gunfire Games The MP60-R is a great Handgun choice for a Handler.

Best Skills for a Handler in Remnant 2

Here are the best Skills you can choose for a Handler in Remnant 2:

Primary Skill : Guard Dog

: Guard Dog Secondary Skill: Support Dog

The Guard Dog skill increases the threat level by 15% and reduces damage taken by 20%. On the other hand, the Support Dog skill follows the Handler and heals the entire party continuously for 0.25% of max health per second within a 3.5m radius.

Best Trait for a Handler in Remnant 2

The best trait for a Handler is Kinship. It helps in damage reduction and levels up automatically with the Archetype.

Article continues after ad

Gunfire Games A handler greatly increases reviving speed.

Best Handler build in Remnant 2

Category Item Secondary Archetype Medic Weapons Nightfall, MP60-R, Huntress Spear Skills Primary – Guard Dog, Secondary – Support Dog Trait Kinship Amulet Ankh of Power Armor Radiant Armor set Perks Best Friend, Pack Hunter, Spirit of the Wolf, Teamwork Relic Resonating Heart Rings Burden of the Divine, Stone of Balance, Heart of the Wolf, Faerin’s Sigil

So, there you have it — that’s a complete rundown of the best Handler build in Remnant 2. For more about the game, be sure to check our content and guides below:

Article continues after ad

Best Challenger build | Best Gunslinger build | Best Engineer build | Remnant 2: Bulwark Effect explained | How to get Crimson Membrane in Remnant 2 | Remnant 2: Enemy level scaling in multiplayer explained | How to obtain Relic Dust in Remnant 2 | Will Remnant 2 have DLC? Everything we know | How long to beat Remnant 2? Main Story and Completionist run | Does Remnant 2 have crossplay? | Remnant 2: How to get Lumenite Crystals | Remnant 2: How to obtain Nightweaver Stone Doll