Remnant 2: Best Handler Build
One of the many starting Archetypes in Remnant 2 is the Handler, a class that specializes in teamwork and brings a companion along to a fight, so, here’s our best Handler build to try out in the game.
Gunfire Games’ latest installment in their souls-like franchise has a ton of content to offer. Players can choose from a plethora of classes and depending upon their play style, the game has something for each and every one.
Whether you want to go full berserk as a Challenger or hunt for treasure as an Explorer, Remnant 2 has got your back. However, one Archetype that can attract a lot of players is the Handler.
This class has a Dog as a companion and can be ideal for situations that scream teamwork. With that said, here’s our best Handler build in Remnant 2, with the ideal secondary archetypes, weapons, skills, and a lot more.
Contents
Best Secondary Archetypes for a Handler in Remnant 2
Handler is a versatile class and his secondary archetypes depend on the way you’re playing the game. Here are some of the best Secondary Archetypes for a Handler in Remnant 2:
- Challenger
- Medic
Challenger is a great secondary archetype when you’re out there solo, as it helps in increased damage output. However, if you’re playing co-op, then you should go for Medic as it will help you heal the entire party, coming in handy during intense situations.
Best Weapons for a Handler in Remnant 2
These are the best primary weapon options for a Handler in Remnant 2:
- Nightfall
- Chicago Typewriter
Here are the best handguns you can choose for a sharpshooter in the game:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Enigma
- MP60-R
The Huntress Spear would be an ideal melee weapon for a Handler.
Best Skills for a Handler in Remnant 2
Here are the best Skills you can choose for a Handler in Remnant 2:
- Primary Skill: Guard Dog
- Secondary Skill: Support Dog
The Guard Dog skill increases the threat level by 15% and reduces damage taken by 20%. On the other hand, the Support Dog skill follows the Handler and heals the entire party continuously for 0.25% of max health per second within a 3.5m radius.
Best Trait for a Handler in Remnant 2
The best trait for a Handler is Kinship. It helps in damage reduction and levels up automatically with the Archetype.
Best Handler build in Remnant 2
|Category
|Item
|Secondary Archetype
|Medic
|Weapons
|Nightfall, MP60-R, Huntress Spear
|Skills
|Primary – Guard Dog, Secondary – Support Dog
|Trait
|Kinship
|Amulet
|Ankh of Power
|Armor
|Radiant Armor set
|Perks
|Best Friend, Pack Hunter, Spirit of the Wolf, Teamwork
|Relic
|Resonating Heart
|Rings
|Burden of the Divine, Stone of Balance, Heart of the Wolf, Faerin’s Sigil
So, there you have it — that’s a complete rundown of the best Handler build in Remnant 2. For more about the game, be sure to check our content and guides below:
Best Challenger build | Best Gunslinger build | Best Engineer build | Remnant 2: Bulwark Effect explained | How to get Crimson Membrane in Remnant 2 | Remnant 2: Enemy level scaling in multiplayer explained | How to obtain Relic Dust in Remnant 2 | Will Remnant 2 have DLC? Everything we know | How long to beat Remnant 2? Main Story and Completionist run | Does Remnant 2 have crossplay? | Remnant 2: How to get Lumenite Crystals | Remnant 2: How to obtain Nightweaver Stone Doll