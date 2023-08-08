Does Remnant 2 have crossplay? Devs chime in on key feature support

Remnant 2’s co-op experience is some of the most intense fun you can have in front of a screen. Fans have praised the game’s multiplayer extensively but can you play it with friends on other platforms?

Remnant 2’s “Dark Souls with guns” style of play lends itself to a fantastic multiplayer experience. The game’s co-op play is a core part of its identity and has been massively improved since the first game.

The game has been something of a sleeper hit, largely flying under the radar pre-release, it launched to surprising success. The engaging gameplay and well-integrated multiplayer led Remnant 2 to lock horns and contend with CSGO in Steam’s top-sellers for a while.

If you haven’t tried the game yet, you might be wondering if it’s an experience you can share across platforms. Here’s what we know about Remnant 2’s crossplay situation.

Gearbox Publishing Remnant 2 lets you team up with up to two friends to blast nightmarish horrors.

Remnant 2 developers discuss crossplay

Gunplay Games is “actively” working on crossplay for Remnant 2. Game Director David Adams revealed the info in a recent AMA on the game’s Subreddit.

A user asked whether or not the development team was planning to add crossplay to Remnant 2 in the future. Adams responded quickly and confirmed the feature was in the works.

“Yes, we are looking at it,” Adams replied. “There are issues with the different platforms and what they require in order to allow crossplay, but it is being actively worked on.”

The fan response was overwhelmingly positive. Crossplay had been a big talking point in the community and people had been wondering if and when they might see the feature.

Gearbox Publishing Dark Souls with guns is the party line but there are melee options if you want ’em.

There’s no confirmed date for a crossplay update for Remnant 2 as of yet and Adams’ response makes it seem a while off. Rest assured we’ll be keeping an eye out for info and will update this piece accordingly.

Remnant 2 released July 25 to wide critical acclaim and sold over a million copies in its first week. If you haven’t tried out Gunplay Games’ post-apocalyptic, third-person shooter/ARPG yet, we strongly recommend it.