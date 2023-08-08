Will Remnant 2 have DLC? Everything we know

Remnant 2’s stellar launch has prompted praise for its tight gameplay and spectacular implementation of co-op. Players are itching for more and developers have answered. Read on for info on Remnant 2’s DLC.

Remnant 2 exploded in popularity after a sleeper of a pre-release period. Selling over a million copies in its first week, briefly snagging the top spot on Steam charts.

The game’s positive critical reception and word-of-mouth recommendations were likely contributors to its success. Fans have lovingly referred to the series as “Dark Souls with guns” which is a pretty solid pitch by any standards.

Article continues after ad

An engaged community has formed around Remnant 2 and its players are hanging on for more content. In the same Reddit AMA where Game Director David Adams confirmed crossplay, he also spoke on future DLC. Here’s what he revealed.

Gearbox Publishing While not DLC, Adams confirmed gear load-outs would come in a future update.

Remnant 2 will receive DLC according to Game Director David Adams. He confirmed the plan for three major DLC add-ons in multiple comment threads but most interestingly, he revealed what content would come.

“I’m sure we will be adding armor in the DLC,” Adams said. “Transmog is certainly something that comes up, but we will have to balance it vs all the other stuff we want to do,” he continued.

Article continues after ad

When asked whether or not more Archetypes (read classes) would be added to Remnant 2 in DLC, Adams responded with a simple “yes”. The response delighted fans.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Adams confirmed work began on the first DLC “immediately after the game was finished” and said it already looks “pretty cool”.

Gearbox Publishing New weapons were also mentioned by Adams.

Understandably, no timeframe was given for potential releases. Given the game only released on July 25, we can expect a sizable wait.

We’ll be sure to update this piece with more info as it emerges. In the interim, we recommend checking out that AMA for heaps of great info on the future of Remnant 2.