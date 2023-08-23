Remnant 2: Best Summoner Build

The Summoner Archetype in Remnant 2 specializes in summoning minions and putting them into attack, so, here’s our best Summoner build to bring out the best of your team.

Gunfire Games’ latest souls-like installment offers a plethora of Archetypes or classes to choose from. While some specialize in close-quarter combat, others excel at fighting from a range. The Summoner class falls under the second category.

Summoners, as the name suggests, can summon minions in the game, which take most of the damage for the team. It does cost some HP off the character, but you can use them in various ways as situations demand.

Having said that, here’s our best Summoner build in Remnant 2, with the ideal secondary archetypes, weapons, skills, traits, relics, rings, and a lot more.

Contents

Gunfire Games Summoners enraged minions deal increased damage.

Best Secondary Archetypes for a Summoner in Remnant 2

For a Summoner, here are some of the best Secondary Archetypes in Remnant 2:

Engineer

Medic

Engineer as a secondary archetype would suit a Summoner quite well. Along with your minions, you can also bring a turret to a fight, adding more damage, firepower, and versatility to your team.

However, if you’re planning to play solo or your squad doesn’t have a primary healer, you may opt for Medic as a secondary archetype.

Best Weapons for a Summoner in Remnant 2

Here are the best primary weapon options for a Summoner in Remnant 2:

Chicago Typewriter

Nightfall

For a Summoner, here are some of the best handguns you can choose:

Enigma

Western Classic

Summoners are good even without a melee weapon. However, if you’re bound to choose one, the Rebellion Spear can be ideal.

Gunfire Games Chicago Typewriter resembles a Tommy gun.

Best Skills for a Summoner in Remnant 2

Here are the best Skills you can choose for a Summoner in Remnant 2:

Primary Skill : Flyers

: Flyers Secondary Skill: Vulcan

The primary skill unlocks at Level 5 and summons a Root Flyer Minion that will fight by your side. It costs 10% of Max Health and you can summon a maximum of 2 at a time.

As a secondary skill, Vulcan will be great as you’d be able to summon a turret, that causes automatic damage.

Best Trait for a Summoner in Remnant 2

The best Trait for a Summoner in Remnant 2 is Regrowth. It regenerates a fraction of health per second after taking damage, and levels up automatically with your character.

Some other useful Traits for a Summoner include Endurance, Rugged, Spirit, and Vigor.

Gearbox Publishing New weapons were also mentioned by Adams.

Best Summoner build in Remnant 2

Category Item Secondary Archetype Engineer Weapons Chicago Typewriter, Enigma, Rebellion Spear (optional) Skills Primary – Flyers, Secondary – Vulcan Trait Regrowth Amulet Ankh of Power Armor Leto Mark II Perk Dead to Rights Relic Runed Heart Rings Faerin’s Sigil Ring, Zania’s Malice Ring, Probability Cord Ring, Spirit Stone Ring

So, there you have it — that’s a complete rundown of the best Summoner build in Remnant 2. For more about the game, be sure to check our content and guides below:

