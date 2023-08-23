Remnant 2: Best Summoner Build
The Summoner Archetype in Remnant 2 specializes in summoning minions and putting them into attack, so, here’s our best Summoner build to bring out the best of your team.
Gunfire Games’ latest souls-like installment offers a plethora of Archetypes or classes to choose from. While some specialize in close-quarter combat, others excel at fighting from a range. The Summoner class falls under the second category.
Summoners, as the name suggests, can summon minions in the game, which take most of the damage for the team. It does cost some HP off the character, but you can use them in various ways as situations demand.
Having said that, here’s our best Summoner build in Remnant 2, with the ideal secondary archetypes, weapons, skills, traits, relics, rings, and a lot more.
Contents
Best Secondary Archetypes for a Summoner in Remnant 2
For a Summoner, here are some of the best Secondary Archetypes in Remnant 2:
- Engineer
- Medic
Engineer as a secondary archetype would suit a Summoner quite well. Along with your minions, you can also bring a turret to a fight, adding more damage, firepower, and versatility to your team.
However, if you’re planning to play solo or your squad doesn’t have a primary healer, you may opt for Medic as a secondary archetype.
Best Weapons for a Summoner in Remnant 2
Here are the best primary weapon options for a Summoner in Remnant 2:
- Chicago Typewriter
- Nightfall
For a Summoner, here are some of the best handguns you can choose:
- Enigma
- Western Classic
Summoners are good even without a melee weapon. However, if you’re bound to choose one, the Rebellion Spear can be ideal.
Best Skills for a Summoner in Remnant 2
Here are the best Skills you can choose for a Summoner in Remnant 2:
- Primary Skill: Flyers
- Secondary Skill: Vulcan
The primary skill unlocks at Level 5 and summons a Root Flyer Minion that will fight by your side. It costs 10% of Max Health and you can summon a maximum of 2 at a time.
As a secondary skill, Vulcan will be great as you’d be able to summon a turret, that causes automatic damage.
Best Trait for a Summoner in Remnant 2
The best Trait for a Summoner in Remnant 2 is Regrowth. It regenerates a fraction of health per second after taking damage, and levels up automatically with your character.
Some other useful Traits for a Summoner include Endurance, Rugged, Spirit, and Vigor.
Best Summoner build in Remnant 2
|Category
|Item
|Secondary Archetype
|Engineer
|Weapons
|Chicago Typewriter, Enigma, Rebellion Spear (optional)
|Skills
|Primary – Flyers, Secondary – Vulcan
|Trait
|Regrowth
|Amulet
|Ankh of Power
|Armor
|Leto Mark II
|Perk
|Dead to Rights
|Relic
|Runed Heart
|Rings
|Faerin’s Sigil Ring, Zania’s Malice Ring, Probability Cord Ring, Spirit Stone Ring
So, there you have it — that’s a complete rundown of the best Summoner build in Remnant 2. For more about the game, be sure to check our content and guides below:
Best Challenger build | Best Engineer build | Best Gunslinger build | Best Handler build | Best Hunter build | Remnant 2: Bulwark Effect explained | How to get Crimson Membrane in Remnant 2 | Remnant 2: Enemy level scaling in multiplayer explained | How to obtain Relic Dust in Remnant 2 | Will Remnant 2 have DLC? Everything we know | How long to beat Remnant 2? Main Story and Completionist run | Does Remnant 2 have crossplay? | Remnant 2: How to get Lumenite Crystals | Remnant 2: How to obtain Nightweaver Stone Doll