Remnant 2: How to obtain Nightweaver Stone Doll

Nightweaver Stone Doll is a valuable item in Remnant 2 as it’s required to complete a particular quest. Here’s a guide on how to obtain Nightweaver Stone Doll within the game.

Remnant 2 consists of multiple items you need to complete certain quests along the way, making it quite a big game. However, obtaining these quest items can be tricky at times.

One such quest item that you can obtain is the Nightweaver Stone Doll. It helps in obtaining Dreamcatcher, a powerful melee weapon that many players may want to get in the game.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s a guide on how to obtain the Nightweaver Stone Doll in Remnant 2.

Gearbox Publishing Nightweaver Stone Doll can be obtained from the Asylum

How to obtain Nightweaver Stone Doll in Remnant 2

The Nightweaver Stone Doll in Remnant 2 requires you to obtain three Stone Carved Dolls. To obtain the three dolls, follow the simple set of steps below:

The first Stone Carved Doll is located in the same room as the iron safe which requires a four-digit combination to open .

. You can find the second Stone Carved Doll in the same place where you fought Ripsaw .

. You can obtain the final Stone Carved Doll on the third floor after you have access to the Asylum Third Floor Key (found outside the Asylum under the shed).

Once you have access to all three statues, you will need to give them to the doctor who can be found behind a locked door in the underground of the Asylum. The doctor will now give you a four-digit code in the form of a song. The code you are looking for is “2971“.

Article continues after ad

Go to the doctor’s office and use it to open the safe for a Double barrel Hand Gun. Once you obtain that, go outside of the window all the way to the balcony and obtain the Prison Cell Key.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Take this back to the doctor and use the key. The doctor won’t be present there, but you’ll get access to the Nightweaver Stone Doll. Once you deliver the Doll to the Nightweaver Web, you will get access to Dreamcatcher.

Article continues after ad

That’s it — this completes our guide on how to obtain the quest item, Nightweaver Stone Doll. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Assassin’s Creed Mirage | The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | | Wolverine | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | Dragon Age 4 | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake | Counter-Strike 2 | Mortal Kombat 1 | AEW: Fight Forever | Starfield | EA Sports FC | Alan Wake 2