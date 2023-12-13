Remnant 2 price slashed by 40% in unmissable Amazon deal

Save 40% on PlayStation 5 co-op shooter Remnant 2 and team up to battle deadly enemies across vivid fantasy worlds.

The sequel to 2019’s hit dark fantasy shooter Remnant: From the Ashes is currently marked down by 40%, giving PlayStation 5 owners the chance to team up against deadly threats across vivid worlds for much less. The title has hit Xbox Game Pass, but for those looking for a PS5 version of the title, this is the best deal you’re going to get.

Remnant 2 retains the challenge, variety, and co-op potential that made its predecessor a word-of-mouth indie hit while expanding the scope of its lushly imagined post-apocalyptic realms.

Once again, humanity faces extinction from unearthly beings, leaving players to overcome the odds by mastering an inventive arsenal, tailored load-outs, and strategic teamplay.

The methodical third-person combat encounters that define the series return at a larger scale, with cunning foes and screen-filling bosses ready to test gamers’ reflexes.

While the odds seem overwhelming, there’s plenty of room for customization and creative solutions. Players can fine-tune builds by mixing and matching unlocked abilities and hundreds of mods and weapons uncovered through exploration and crafting.

Branching quests encourage revisiting the procedurally generated levels, enemy placements, and loot opportunities.

Save big on Remnant 2

Steam

With expanded progression systems, deeper crafting, and new worlds dripping with atmosphere, Remnant 2 aims to hook fans of challenging adventures all over again – especially when played cooperatively with up to two friends.

So PlayStation owners seeking relentless battles on fantastical frontiers can take advantage of this 40% discount to secure an intense experience built for teamwork.

