How to obtain Relic Dust in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 has been out for a while and players have been busy grinding the game to obtain powerful weapons and weapon mods. However, obtaining them is not enough as you will need to upgrade them using Relic Dust, and here’s a guide on how to get this material.

Remnant 2 is a souls-like game which means getting your builds ready is exceptionally important. If you want to clear the end-game you will need access to power weapons and weapon mods.

However, simply obtaining the weapons is not enough as you need to upgrade them regularly as well, to defeat stronger enemies. And this is where the Relic Dust comes in handy.

So, here’s a guide on how to obtain Relic Dust in this game.

Gunfire Games Relic Dust is an easy-to-obtain but valuable material in Remnant 2

Remnant 2: How to obtain Relic Dust

Relic Dust is a crafting material, meaning you will rarely run out of it. It keeps dropping as you go through the various levels and explore the world. The two ways through which you can obtain Relic Dust in Remnant 2 are:

Defeating powerful enemies and bosses

Opening chests while exploring

As of now, these are the only two ways through which you can obtain Relic Dust. However, you’ll spend a lot of time defeating enemies and opening chests. This means that you’ll have an abundance of Relic Dust by the time you reach a point where it is required in a hefty amount.

It is important to remember that apart from using it to purchase Mutators, you can also use Relic Dust to obtain powerful Relic Fragments. Therefore, even though the material is easy to obtain, it is quite valuable and you need to keep track of how much you have at a given moment.

So, that’s everything about obtaining Relic Dust in Remnant 2. If you found it informative, please look for some of our other guides at Dexerto.

