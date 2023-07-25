Remnant 2: How to get Lumenite Crystals

Lumenite Crystals in Remnant 2 are essential when you’re in need of upgrading your weapons. Here’s a guide on how to get and farm Lumenite Crystals quickly in the game.

Remnant 2, much like its prequel, is equally challenging with enormous and powerful enemies spread all over. These enemies can be pretty difficult to deal with it, especially if your weapon levels are not up to the mark. This is where the Lumenite Crystals come into play.

These materials help you level up both your primary and secondary weapons. The fact the Remnant series is a unique take on the souls-like games makes it even more interesting. The game also contends with CSGO on Steam’s top-selling chart ahead of its full release.

So, if you’re wondering how to get Lumenite Crystals in the game, our handy guide has covered everything for you.

How to get Lumenite Crystals in Remnant 2

To get Lumenite Crystals in Remnant 2 fast, you need to start defeating the Elite enemies. Their unique appearance sets them apart from weaker enemies. They also spawn frequently in open areas and dungeons, so, there’s enough opportunity for you to get these materials in Remnant 2.

We’d recommend you team up with a friend or two to defeat these Elites. Good loot comes at a price of facing tougher enemies and that’s exactly the case for Lumenite Crystals. You may choose the Explorer Archetype class if you want to slay the Elites for Lumenite Crystals.

Can you buy Lumenite Crystals in Remnant 2?

Yes, you can buy Lumenite Crystals from Cass in Remnant 2. Each purchase requires 300 Scraps and you can locate him in Ward 13.

Purchasing Lumenite Crystals can be an ideal option when you desperately want to upgrade a weapon of your choice, but running short of scrap.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about farming Lumenite Crystals in the Remnant sequel. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides:

