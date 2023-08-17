Remnant 2: Best Engineer build

The Engineer Archetype in Remnant 2 is quite tech-savvy, specializing in heavy weaponry, so, here’s our best Engineer build for you to master the class in the game.

Remnant 2, unlike its souls-like prequel, features a ton of classes or Archetypes. Each of them is specific to a particular role, ultimately helping the entire lobby to fight mighty enemies in close combat and take them down with ease.

The Engineer Archetype is one such in the game. They’re highly skilled and specialize in Heavy Weaponry and can either carry or deploy them in turret mode. It can be quite essential for a team when other members are focusing on exploration while the Engineers take responsibility for damage infliction.

So, here’s our best Engineer build in Remnant 2, with all the necessary amulets, skills, weapons, and more listed. Alternatively, if you’re wondering how to unlock Engineer Archetype in the game, our guide has got you.

Best Secondary Archetypes for an Engineer in Remnant 2

Engineers in Remnant 2 specialize in heavy tech and the secondary archetype should be such that it complements the primary one.

Here are some of the best Secondary Archetypes for an Engineer in Remnant 2:

Challenger

Hunter

Challenger is an excellent secondary archetype option for an Engineer. Their combination goes hand in hand and can inflict some serious damage together.

Best Weapons for an Engineer in Remnant 2

These are some of the best primary weapon options for an Engineer in Remnant 2:

XMG57 “Bonesaw”

Plasma Cutter

For handguns or secondary weapons, you may choose either of these two:

Enigma

Rupture Cannon

As a melee weapon, the Atom Smasher would be an ideal choice.

Best Skills for an Engineer in Remnant 2

Here are the best Skills you can choose for an Engineer in Remnant 2:

Primary Skill : Vulcan

: Vulcan Secondary Skill: Juggernaut

Vulcan allows Engineers to deploy a Vulcan Turret. This kills enemies automatically upon coming into its line of sight. When combined with Juggernaut, a player becomes more versatile as they’re granted more damage and movement speed.

Best Trait for an Engineer in Remnant 2

Fortify is the best Trait for an Engineer in Remnant 2. As the Archetype levels up, it also levels up automatically, granting Armor Effectiveness.

Another alternative to Fortify is Strong Back, as it reduces Encumbrance.

Best Engineer build in Remnant 2

Category Item Secondary Archetype Juggernaut Weapons XMG57 “Bonesaw”, Enigma, Atom Smasher Skills Primary – Vulcan, Secondary – Juggernaut Trait Fortify Amulet Indignant Fetish Armor Leto Mark II Perks High Tech, Magnetic Field, Metalworker, Heavy Mobility Relics Dragon Heart, Fragments Rings Alchemy Stone, Braided Thorns, Grounding Stone Ring, Hardcore Metal Band, Zania’s Malice

So, there you have it — that’s a complete rundown of the best Engineer build in Remnant 2. For more about the game, be sure to check our content and guides below:

