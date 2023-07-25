The Explorer Archetype is one of the important classes out of a multitude available in Remnant 2. So, here’s a guide on how to obtain Explorer Archetype in Remnant 2.

Explorer Archetype is basically the treasure-hunter class of Remnant 2. It makes your task of finding something a lot easier, in case you’re struggling in the game.

This is especially useful while looking for the Engineer Archetype as you’ve to obtain a key item from a region that is covered in dense fog. However, obtaining the Explorer Archetype can be a bit tricky and you have to spend some time in the game before getting your hands on the same.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s a guide on how you can obtain the treasure-hunter class in Remnant 2.

Gearbox Publishing Explorer Archetype can increase the speed of the team in Remnant 2

How to obtain Explorer Archetype in Remnant 2

To obtain the Explorer Archetype in Remnant 2, simply follow the steps listed below:

Complete the campaign and defeat the final boss. Obtain the Broken Compass after defeating Annihilation. After the credits roll, head over to Wallace in Ward 13 and give him the Broken Compass. You’ll now receive the Golden Compass.

This Golden Compass is the key item as you can use it to unlock this particular class in Remnant 2. It makes your exploration in Remnant 2 a lot easier.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Whenever there’s a mission to uncover a treasure or find something valuable, this class will come in handy. Apart from that, you can also use it to boost team damage and increase the movement speed of your allies.

Article continues after ad

The Prime Perk of this class is “Lucky”. This means there’s a chance of you getting rarer drops from enemies, especially Elites. This perk also helps you obtain Lumenite Crystals, which is an essential item used for crafting.

So, there you have it — that’s a rundown of everything you need to know about unlocking Explorer Archetype in Remnant 2. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Assassin’s Creed Mirage | The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | | Wolverine | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | Dragon Age 4 | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake | Counter-Strike 2 | Mortal Kombat 1 | AEW: Fight Forever | Starfield | EA Sports FC | Alan Wake 2