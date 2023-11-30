Remnant 1 and 2 shadow dropped onto Xbox Game Pass

Remnant 2 and its prequel are now available to play via Xbox Game Pass after Gunfire Games shadow-dropped both titles on Microsoft’s subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass is a boon for players who want to enjoy some of the most recent titles alongside old classics on their PCs and Xbox consoles without shelling out cash for each title. Microsoft introduced this subscription service in 2017 and it has been going strong since then.

To many players’ surprise, the Xbox Game Pass catalog has been strengthened with the shadow drop of Remnant 2 and Remnant: From the Ashes.

Article continues after ad

Microsoft Remnant 1 and 2 are now available on Xbox Game Pass.

Remnant 1 and 2 are now available on Xbox Game Pass

On November 30, Gunfire Games silently launched Remnant 2 and its prequel on Xbox Game Pass. This was quite unexpected, as the developers didn’t announce anything about it. If you head over to the ‘Recently Added’ section right now, you can find these two games added to the catalog.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Remnant 2 came out in July 2023, and fans from around the globe have welcomed it with a positive response. This is obviously great news for those with active subscriptions to Microsoft’s service and for players eagerly waiting to try the game.

Article continues after ad

Like most other games, Xbox Game Pass offers the standard editions of these two titles. Players will need to shell out extra if they want to upgrade to a higher edition of Remnant 2.