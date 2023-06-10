OTK Games Expo 2023: Every game shown at the event

The 2023 OTK Games Expo showcased dozens of new and upcoming indie video games. Here’s a list of everything the show included alongside their respective trailers.

On June 10, 2023, OTK streamed its second annual Games Expo. The event featured dozens of video game trailers from indie companies. OTK’s Asmongold, Emiru, and Esfand acted as panelists commented on the games as they were showcased.

With the cancellation of E3, many video game studios have held their own showcases. Recently, Summer Game Fest began – with multiple company streams still to come.

At OTK Games Expo, the group discussed many indie games in addition to their publishing company Mad Mushroom. Keep reading to find out if you want to add any of these titles to your wishlist.

How to watch OTK Games Expo 2023

OTK OTK faces viewership issues after its third member leaves since December.

The OTK Games Expo was streamed on multiple platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Steam, TikTok, and Facebook. Check out the OTK YouTube channel to watch the full VoD for the event.

OTK Games Expo 2023 trailers

Here are the gameplay trailers for the titles featured at the 2023 OTK Games Expo:

New game announcements

While there were many titles showcased during the OTK Games Expo, not all of them were brand new titles. First up are the new games that were shown at the 2023 OTK Games Expo. All of these titles either premiered at the event or were announced a short time before it.

Atomic Picnic

Toxic Crusaders

Gangs of Sherwood

Slave Zero X

Alien Hominid Invasion

The Spirit of the Samurai

Reka

The Soulwalkers

Esophaguys

Airborne Empire

The Precinct

My Little Universe

Odinfall

Ready, Steady, Ship!

Knight Foretold

Unrooted

Unrooted is a platformer funded by Mizkif, making it a standout at the event.

Not every game shown was a new title. All the games below were revealed prior, but many of these had significant updates on their development or a big update aimed at bringing new players in.

We Who are About to Die

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

Brotato

Saturnalia

Creature Keeper

Stars in the Trash

Scorchlands

Project Haven

Kadomon: Hyper Auto Battlers

These Doomed Isles

Tevi

Boti: Byteland Overclocked

Ugly

Towers of Thana

Agent 64: Spies Never Die

Wandering Village

King of the Hat

Slopecrashers

Robobeat

Exocide

Dorfromantik

The Enjenir

Innchanted

Mall Craze

Checkmate Showdown

Demon Spore

Whisker Squadron: Survivor

Lost Twins 2

Patrick’s Parabox

Wayfinder

First Dwarf

Elements

Evercore Heroes

20 Minutes Till Dawn

Mob Factory

Deceit 2

Riftbound

Robocraft 2

Minishoot’ Adventures

Bullet Casters

Aloft

Resistance 204X

Don’t Die in the West

Tollan Worlds

That’s everything that the 2023 OTK Games Expo featured. Check out the video games below before these indie titles launch.

