OTK Games Expo 2023: Every game shown at the event
The 2023 OTK Games Expo showcased dozens of new and upcoming indie video games. Here’s a list of everything the show included alongside their respective trailers.
On June 10, 2023, OTK streamed its second annual Games Expo. The event featured dozens of video game trailers from indie companies. OTK’s Asmongold, Emiru, and Esfand acted as panelists commented on the games as they were showcased.
With the cancellation of E3, many video game studios have held their own showcases. Recently, Summer Game Fest began – with multiple company streams still to come.
At OTK Games Expo, the group discussed many indie games in addition to their publishing company Mad Mushroom. Keep reading to find out if you want to add any of these titles to your wishlist.
How to watch OTK Games Expo 2023
The OTK Games Expo was streamed on multiple platforms like YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Steam, TikTok, and Facebook. Check out the OTK YouTube channel to watch the full VoD for the event.
OTK Games Expo 2023 trailers
Here are the gameplay trailers for the titles featured at the 2023 OTK Games Expo:
New game announcements
While there were many titles showcased during the OTK Games Expo, not all of them were brand new titles. First up are the new games that were shown at the 2023 OTK Games Expo. All of these titles either premiered at the event or were announced a short time before it.
Atomic Picnic
Toxic Crusaders
Gangs of Sherwood
Slave Zero X
Alien Hominid Invasion
The Spirit of the Samurai
Reka
The Soulwalkers
Esophaguys
Airborne Empire
The Precinct
My Little Universe
Odinfall
Ready, Steady, Ship!
Knight Foretold
Unrooted
Unrooted is a platformer funded by Mizkif, making it a standout at the event.
Development updates and showcase titles
Not every game shown was a new title. All the games below were revealed prior, but many of these had significant updates on their development or a big update aimed at bringing new players in.
We Who are About to Die
Turnip Boy Robs a Bank
Brotato
Saturnalia
Creature Keeper
Stars in the Trash
Scorchlands
Project Haven
Kadomon: Hyper Auto Battlers
These Doomed Isles
Tevi
Boti: Byteland Overclocked
Ugly
Towers of Thana
Agent 64: Spies Never Die
Wandering Village
King of the Hat
Slopecrashers
Robobeat
Exocide
Dorfromantik
The Enjenir
Innchanted
Mall Craze
Checkmate Showdown
Demon Spore
Whisker Squadron: Survivor
Lost Twins 2
Patrick’s Parabox
Wayfinder
First Dwarf
Elements
Evercore Heroes
20 Minutes Till Dawn
Mob Factory
Deceit 2
Riftbound
Robocraft 2
Minishoot’ Adventures
Bullet Casters
Aloft
Resistance 204X
Don’t Die in the West
Tollan Worlds
That’s everything that the 2023 OTK Games Expo featured. Check out the video games below before these indie titles launch.
