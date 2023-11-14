Everything announced at Nintendo Indie World Showcase Nov 2023

Nintendo’s latest Indie World Showcase revealed a variety of indie games coming to Nintendo Switch, some of which are available today. Here’s everything announced during the Showcase.

Nintendo Indie World Showcase is back, presenting a look at indie games releasing on the Nintendo Switch between now and next year.

As with any Showcase, there are some surprises and potential hidden gems among the lot. While we didn’t, as some hoped, learn any more about Hollow Knight: Silksong, there’s still a lot here for gamers to check out.

Here’s everything announced during the November 2023 Nintendo Indie World Showcase.

Shantae Advanced: Risky Revolution

The beloved half-genie heroine is back. After a hectic development cycle that was stalled for many years, Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution will finally release in 2024.

Core Keeper

In Core Keeper, players will explore procedurally generated biomes as they gather resources, build bases, and fight monsters. The game supports up to 8 players in online multiplayer, allowing them to explore the Underground together. The game will release Summer 2024.

On Your Tail

Made by an Italian development team, On Your Tail is a narrative life sim with a mystery to uncover. Players must use their investigation and interrogation skills to discover who the masked menace is. The game will release in 2024.

Howl

Described as a “turn-based tactical folktale,” Howl is all about a Deaf prophet who must save the realm from a sinister plague that’s spread by sound. The full game is available today along with a free demo.

The Star Named EOS

This “puzzle-driven narrative adventure” uses photography and scrapbooking to explore its heartwarming story about reality and memory. It will release Spring 2024.

Backpack Hero

Backpack Hero is a unique take on a dungeon crawler in which packing your bag makes you more powerful. It essentially turns a Resident Evil 4-style inventory management system into a full game about rebuilding a village, fighting monsters, and (of course) organizing your backpack. Backpack Hero is available on Switch today.

Blade Chimera

This 2D action game arms players with a huge sword and time manipulation powers. In Blade Chimera, players must protect their cyberpunk city from demon attacks. The game releases Spring 2024.

A Highland Song

Inspired by the developer’s adventures through the Scottish Highlands, A Highland Song is a 2D adventure through a harsh but beautiful land. The narrative platformer takes you across its world, with the story changing based on what path you take. It releases on December 5, 2023 and is available to preorder today.

Moonstone Island

Fans of games like Slay the Spire and Stardew Valley should keep an eye on this one. Moonstone Island combines a variety of genres with card combat, an open world, life sim elements, and more. It releases on Switch in Spring 2024.

Death Trick: Double Blind

This visual novel is set in a circus whose star has disappeared. It’ll be up to the player to uncover mystery as an unlikely detective duo when Death Trick: Double Blind launches next year. There’s also a demo available today in the eShop.

Outer Wilds: Archeologist Edition

One of 2019’s most acclaimed games is finally coming to Switch. Outer Wilds: Archeologist Edition combines the base game and its Echoes of the Eye expansion into one package. The game releases on December 7, 2023, with a physical version coming next year.

Everything Else announced during the Indie World Showcase

Nintendo ended the Showcase with a rapid-fire look at even more indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.

Here’s a rundown of the games featured in this section and their release dates.:

Planet of Lana – Spring 2024

Enjoy the Diner – Available today

Heavenly Bodies – February 2024

The Gecko Gods – Spring 2024

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist – Available today

Urban Myth Dissolution Center – 2024

Braid Anniversary Edition – April 30, 2024

That’s everything Nintendo revealed during the November 2023 Indie World Showcase! While you wait for some of these games to release, be sure to check out the rest of our content on Nintendo games like Pokemon, Mario, and The Legend of Zelda.