How to watch BlizzCon 2023: Dates, stream & more

BlizzCon is finally back after a nearly four-year absence since 2019, here is all you need to know on how to watch it, dates, and what is on.

There hasn’t been an in-person BlizzCon since 2019, and BlizzCon Online wasn’t held in 2022 due to the publisher wanting to focus on the development of Overwatch 2. However, after many setbacks, BlizzCon 2023 is set to go this November, and it’s an in-person event as well.

Set in the Anaheim Convention Center as per usual, the event will be running from November 3 to 4, and will see various announcements, panels, a performance by K-pop group LE SSERAFIM, and even see the return of the Overwatch World Cup.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

And just like every previous iteration of BlizzCon, this year’s will be broadcast live online for fans who can’t make it to the convention.

So here is all you need to know on how to watch it and the dates.

BlizzCon 2023: Dates

BlizzCon 2023 will run from November 3 to November 4, however, it’s not known if various events and performances in the convention will be streamed like in 2018’s edition, or if only the opening ceremony will be streamed like in 2019.

Article continues after ad

Tickets will go on sale on September 29 at 12 PM PT. However, Blizzard has not announced what time their streams will start.

Article continues after ad

We will update you here once we know more about the broadcast times and details.

BlizzCon 2023: How to watch

Just like in previous years, BlizzCon will be streaming on both Blizzard’s YouTube and Twitch channels. If you missed a broadcast, you can always check their YouTube channel for past live streams.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We have embedded their Twitch channel here for your convenience.

Article continues after ad

BlizzCon 2023: Announcements

Various things will most likely be announced in the opening ceremony of BlizzCon 2023, which is the segment of the convection where Blizzard reveals their biggest news to the public.

One of the biggest announcements planned for the ceremony is Overwatch’s new hero, who is slated to be the newest tank hero in the lineup.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard These are all the things to expect at BlizzCon 2023

Other than that, Blizzard has been reticent on details at their planned announcements, so fans will need to wait and see until the opening ceremony.

Article continues after ad

BlizzCon 2023: Overwatch World Cup

Just like previous years, BlizzCon also heralds the return of the Overwatch World Cup. If you would like details on the tournament, you can find it here.

The group stage will be played before BlizzCon starts, however, all matches in the playoffs will be live at BlizzCon.

The first day will see all four quarterfinals matches be played, and the second day will see the semi-finals, third-place match, and grand finals play out.

The World Cup will be streamed live on the Overwatch YouTube and Twitch channels, with co-streamers being allowed to watch along.

Article continues after ad