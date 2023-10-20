OTK’s Starforge reveals Dunkin’ PC giveaway at TwitchCon 2023

Twitch group OTK’s PC company, Starforge Systems, has revealed a one-of-a-kind Dunkin’ PC collab at their boot during TwitchCon 2023.

TwitchCon 2023 in Las Vegas has finally started, and companies with new products to showcase at the event have begun doing just that.

Owned by OTK and MoistCr1TiKal, Starforge Systems has continued to up their game when it comes to building quality computers.

Revealed during TwitchCon 2023, Starforge has entered a partnership with Dunkin’ and has released a one-of-a-kind PC to celebrate.

Starforge PC’s reveals collab with Dunkin’

Built with a customized Lian Li 011 Dynamic Evo case, the computer sports special artwork to celebrate the two companies partnering together.

On the front, you’ll find the Dunkin’ and Starforge Systems logos alongside a city skyline, and on the right-side panel, it expands even more.

Starforge/Dunkin

The artist brought the city skyline over to the side and added an anime-style girl that makes the case design pop that much more. TwitchCon attendees can go to booth 225 at the event and enter to win the one-of-a-kind PC.

Starforge CEO Nicholas Danker said:

“Our presence at TwitchCon this year is incredibly meaningful because we’ve teamed up with some amazing partners like Dunkin’ to create a one-of-a-kind Limited-Edition rig that showcases the hand-built quality of Starforge Systems PCs.”

Starforge reveals new cases and acrylic plate lights

On top of their partnership with Dunkin’ Starforge has revealed a series of new limited-edition cases. The Mad Mushroom case, Golden Dragon Case, Jellyfish Crossing case, and Clouded Gates case as well as 12 new acrylic inserts for the Starforge Platlight are available online and at their TwitchCon booth.

Starforge Systems The Golden Dragon case is one of four newly released options from Starforge.

Each of the cases has an extremely unique design for customers to grab as a way to spruce up their gaming setup.

Twitchcon is happening from today, October 20, until Sunday, October 22. We’ll have eyes on the event all weekend, so be sure to keep tabs on that.