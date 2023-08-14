NHL 24: Reveal date, platforms, and more

Every year, EA Sports has released a new simulation hockey game. Here’s all the information we know about NHL 24.

Last year, EA Sports brought several new features to the NHL franchise, including crossplay and female hockey players in Hockey Ultimate Team.

So, what does EA have in store for the NHL franchise in 2023?

Here’s a look at what’s known about NHL 24.

At the time of writing, EA has not announced a release date for NHL 24.

Traditionally, EA Sports has tended to release the yearly installment of the NHL franchise in October. Last year, the developer of the franchise opted to release NHL 23 on October 14, and October 15, 2021 for NHL 22.

We do, however, know that EA will release more information on the game in a trailer that’s set to air on August 16.

Is there a cover athlete for NHL 24?

On August 14, EA confirmed that Avalanche star Cale Makar will be on the cover of NHL 24.

Makar was a Stanley Cup champion in 2021-22, a season that also saw the young defenseman win the Norris Trophy.

NHL 23 saw Team Canada forward Sarah Nurse and Ducks center Trevor Zegras grace the cover.

Will NHL 24 be available for the Nintendo Switch or PC?

As of this writing, no official word on NHL 24 console availability has been made public by EA Sports.

Last year’s edition released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

It’s been over fifteen years since EA Sports released a NHL game on PC, with NHL 09. And as for Nintendo consoles, one would have to go back to NHL 06 on the GameCube to find an official EA Sports NHL game.

What new features will be in NHL 24?

While there are little details publicly available, the EA team did post a video on August 11 that addresses some of the points to expect in NHL 24.

NHL players can expect crossplay to return, but an online franchise mode like GM Connected won’t be in the game.

