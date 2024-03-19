Young hockey fan goes viral with hilarious celebration at Calgary Flames game

The hometown Calgary Flames lost a 5-2 battle with the Washington Capitals on March 18, but a young fan’s on-ice celebration stole the show.

During an intermission, the team put on a goal-scoring contest for the crowd, which included one young hockey fan who nailed a noteworthy celebration after netting a goal.

In a clip posted by Calgary Flames beat writer Julian McKenzie, the kid glides toward the net, flexing an impressive move to get the puck past the suspecting goalie.

Upon connecting on the goal, the young hockey fan busted out a move that typically only occurs on the dance floor.

Hilarious “worm” celebration draws laughter from Calgary crowd

The move, affectionately known as “The Worm,” drew an immediate reaction from the crowd, as several fans couldn’t contain their joy.

The kid was asked about his practice leading up to the event and whether he spent more time on hockey or the dance move.

“Both, quite a bit,” the fan replied, sending the entire crowd into another thunderous bout of laughter.

Fans online took note of the display, with one X user claiming that if he were the goalie, he’d retire from hockey forever.

Another hockey fan used this as a chance to prod at Toronto Maple Leaf supporters, claiming the fan base is “already crying” about over-celebrating.

According to one X user, the celebration was so perfect that it overshadowed the goal.

The play, combined with the all-time celebration from this young hockey fan, provided the Flames crowd with some much-needed comic relief amid a disappointing loss to Washington.