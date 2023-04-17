Firefighters KO cops as NYPD vs FDNY charity hockey game ends with viral brawls

New York’s firefighters took on the NYPD in the 49th annual charity hockey game between the two services, but the match ended in chaos when multiple fights broke out.

The NHL playoffs are almost here, but before the Rangers and Islanders can try to make it out of the first round, New York’s finest battled it out in their own match on the ice.

The annual charity match between the NYPD and FDNY has been known to be an absolute war with the firefighters ahead in an all-time match record with a 27-18-3 in the head-to-head.

Despite NYPD’s best efforts, they couldn’t put out the head that their rivals put up in the first period and fell 8-5, but before the final whistle, the gloves dropped and scores were settled.

FDNY brawl with NYPD in viral charity hockey game fight

With just seconds left in the game, firefighter John Peretta took on cop James Hall and it wasn’t even close. After a right hand decked the police officer, Peretta continued his onslaught with overheads.

Eventually, Hall was knocked out cold on the ice with the Barstool Sports commentators even blown away by the “full-out ass-kicking” they had witnessed.

To make things crazier, yet another brawl broke out soon thereafter and once again the firefighters came out on top handing out fiery haymakers like they were going out of style.

Obviously, if you go to a hockey game there’s always a chance to see a fight, even in the stands between rowdy fans, but those in attendance probably weren’t prepared for the hardcore KOs they got to witness.

Whether or not the NYPD can avenge their loss the next time the two public services meet up remains to be seen. And that’s not counting the hockey game they’ll still have to play as well.