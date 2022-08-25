EA SPORTS reveals new NHL 23 features

EA SPORTS has announced a slew of features coming to NHL 23 later this year including slight revamps to its gameplay, the addition of female players in HUT and some long-awaited season changes.

NHL 23 will be releasing on October 14 and fans of the sport will be able to hit the ice in a variety of new and improved ways.

In addition to gameplay enhancements such as new animations that can let players make desperation shots, there are over 350 new goalie save animations to accompany improved goaltender AI and new loose puck mechanics that can lead to highlight-reel goals.

The best part of these new gameplay features is that you can share them with friends on different platforms for the first time ever.

EA SPORTS Will you bring home the Stanley Cup in NHL 23?

Cross-platform play with a catch

Finally, cross-platform play is coming to NHL 23, but it will be separated by a generation. For instance, PS5 users can play with Xbox Series owners, but not PS4 or Xbox One players.

This should end up making for a much larger and more impactful NHL community, especially when it comes to tournaments and other events that were formerly separated by platform.

Female players in HUT

The other big new addition is female players, such as co-cover athlete Sarah Nurse, will be available. Of course, this isn’t the first time that female players have been in an NHL game as NHL 13 included the likes of Hayley Wickenheiser.

However, this will mark the first time that they’re available in Hockey Ultimate Team and will have overall stats that will rival their male counterparts.

EA SPORTS IIHF Women’s National Team members are in HUT!

Franchise overhaul

For all your single-player season fanatics out there, NHL 23 is providing the most customizable version yet to create the league of your dreams and it makes NHL 22 look like a skeleton by comparison.

With options to play any number of games, add new teams, change the playoff format and more, veterans will have all the tools at their disposal to craft a truly unforgettable season.

On the downside, however, don’t expect many updates to Be A Pro, fighting, the Arizona Coyotes’ pitiful new 5,000-seat arena or Russian teams as they’re still removed from the game.

NHL 23 is set to release on October 14 on Xbox Series, PS5, PS4, and Xbox One.