NHL 24 editions and pre-order bonuses explained

NHL 24 hits shelves soon, so here is everything you need to know about getting your hands on the game.

After a few years of fans growing frustrated with the NHL franchise, EA Sports looks to turn a new leaf with NHL 24. The upcoming hockey sim expands crossplay further, revolutionizes how teams attack and defend, and brings back HUT Moments.

With so much to be excited about, let’s jump right into what’s required to pre-order the game.

How to pre-order NHL 24

To pre-order the game, PlayStation players can access pre-orders via the PlayStation store, while Xbox players can find it on the Microsoft Store. These will be digital editions and not physical copies.

Electronic Arts NHL 24 pre-orders are now live.

NHL 24 prices: Standard Edition & X-Factor Edition

Standard Edition: $59.99 on PS4 and Xbox One, $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Ultimate Edition: $99.99

However, if you are a subscriber to EA Play, you’ll be able to access a 10% discount regardless of your console. This way, the Standard Edition price for next-gen hardware with the applied discount will be $62.99; for the last-gen consoles, it’s $53.99.

And if you are an EA Play subscriber, you will receive a 10% discount on the X-Factor Edition, bringing the final cost down to $89.99.

What’s included with Standard Edition?

Here is everything included in the Standard Edition.

HUT Power Up Icon choice pack

5x WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier

What’s included with the X-Factor Edition?

Here is everything included in the X-Factor Edition.

3-Days Early Access

4600 NHL Points

Exclusive Cale Makar Player Item

HUT Power Up Icon Choice Pack

5x WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier

That’s everything we know about pre-orders. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our NHL 24 coverage.