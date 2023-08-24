NHL 24 testers are already sick of Michigan goals after new control changes

Some hockey fans have received the opportunity to test out NHL 24 by way of a special Community Playtest this week. However, some have pointed out that one very difficult move in hockey might be just a little too easy to do in this year’s game.

Avid hockey fans know just how hard it is to perform the move known as the Michigan. The Michigan is a lacrosse-style shot attempt made famous by former college hockey player Mike Legg, that involves the puck handler wrapping around the net with the puck on the stick and thrusting it towards the goal.

The EA Sports NHL team added the ability to attempt this move in the franchise several years ago, but gave users a new way to do the move with the Total Control Skill Moves control layout.

Some, however, have taken exception to how easy it is to pull off such a complicated and difficult hockey maneuver.

Electronic Arts

Lacrosse goal changes in NHL 24 get mixed feedback

When EA Sports unveiled first details on NHL 24, the developers indicated that this year’s title would come with a new control scheme.

Total Control Skill Moves, as advertised by EA, will make it easier to perform complicated moves like one handed tucks, between the legs dekes, and even the Michigan-style goal much easier to perform.

This week, EA invited members of the community to participate in a Community Playtest for NHL 24. While much has not been made public due to the nature of the closed beta, some content creators have shared their thoughts on social media.

Content creator and YouTuber Nasher pointed out that he’s “scored more Michigan goals in NHL 24 than the entire year of NHL 23.”

Others showed frustration that it’s much easier to score a lacrosse-style goal in the beta. One NHL player noted, “The one button is an abomination. Obviously you have done it a ton, but it’s not supposed to be that easy.”

Reaction on Reddit to the new control scheme has been similar.

One member of the community stated, “The new controls are a massive crutch for unskilled players. It’s really as simple as that. It will drive the actual good players away from the game.”

For reference, the Total Control Skill Moves only needs the input of one button. This is in sharp contrast to with the Skill Stick scheme, which required several inputs in order to successfully pull it off.

However, we should note that this feedback is from the beta and not the finished product. NHL 24 will be released on October 6.