NHL 24 early access guide: Start time & how to play

Wondering how to get NHL 24 early access? Well, our guide will cover all the ways you can play the game before its worldwide release.

EA’s annual release of NHL 24 is right around the corner, and this year delivers a wealth of exciting content. Players can invite friends to World of CHEL matches on other consoles for the first time in series history. And the new exhaust system completely redefines how teams attack and defend via a stamina bar.

Unfortunately, not every announcement struck the right chord with community members. After fans waited almost a decade for GM Connected to return, an NHL 24 dev confirmed in an exclusive interview with Dexerto that fans will have to wait at least another year.

And then, upon learning about a Battle Pass coming to World of CHEL, players flamed the devs for being “out of touch” with what fans wanted. In light of that, there is still plenty to look forward to, so here is how you can play NHL 24 early.

When does NHL 24 early access begin?

Early access for NHL 24 begins at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT on October 3. Those who have downloaded NHL will be able to access the title from that point onward.

How to get early access

There are two ways to get NHL 24 early access. The first option is to pre-order the X-Factor Edition of the game, which awards access three days before the worldwide release date on October 3, alongside an exclusive Cale Makar player card and a bucket load of NHL points.

The second option is through an EA Play membership. This early access period also begins on October 3, but subscribers will only have access to a ten-hour trial.

That’s everything we know about the Early Access process. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our NHL 24 coverage.