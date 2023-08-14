Avalanche star Cale Makar named NHL 24 cover athlete

On August 14, EA Sports confirmed that Avalanche star Cale Makar will join the likes of Joe Sakic and Peter Forsberg, and be on the cover of NHL 24.

With just a few weeks before the start of NHL Training Camp, the march towards the 2023-24 NHL season is set to begin.

That also means a look towards the yearly release of EA Sports’ NHL franchise. It’s a new year for the NHL franchise and the game will have a new look on the front.

Article continues after ad

Avalanche defenseman and former Stanley Cup champion Cale Makar will be the featured star on the cover of NHL 24.

NHL

Cale Makar on NHL 24 cover

Cale Makar will be the first defenseman to be on the cover of an EA Sports NHL game in five years, when then-Predators star P.K. Subban graced the cover.

On the honor, Makar told Dexerto that as a kid, the NHL franchise was always that he “wanted to throw on” and play. “It was almost a little like a release from just playing playing actual hockey,” and it served as a way for the star to get a mental break, all while still enjoying the game of hockey.

Article continues after ad

Makar will be on the cover for both the standard and X-Factor editions. On the process of shooting the cover, Makar called it an “awesome experience.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“EA was absolutely incredible to work with, there’s just so many little things that you don’t really think about and so many little shots that you try to get for the game. I’m excited for everybody to see it.”

Electronic Arts

Makar is the third player in Avalanche history to be on the cover of an EA NHL game, joining Peter Forsberg (NHL 98) and Joe Sakic (NHL 2004)

Article continues after ad

EA revealed just the cover on August 14, but more news is expected on the 16th. Then, EA will debut the first trailer for NHL 24, as well as other release information.

EA Sports will look to build off of NHL 23, a title that introduced crossplay to the franchise, but also had numerous problems that plagued it.

Make sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NHL 24 coverage.