NHL 24 player ratings: Best forwards, defensemen, more

Bench hit in NHL 24

EA Sports has begun to release player ratings for the best forwards and defensemen in NHL 24. Here’s a look at what we know so far.

NHL 24 is set to hit shelves in early October, just before the start of the 2023-24 regular season.

A new year of NHL 24 means a new set of player ratings, and we now know overalls for a number of the game’s best talents.

Here are players ratings for the best players in NHL 24, including the game’s top forwards and defensemen.

Matthew Tkachuk in NHL 24Electronic Arts

Best left wingers in NHL 24

These are the best left wingers in NHL 24:

NameTeamOverall
Matthew TkachukFlorida Panthers94
Artemi PanarinNew York Rangers93
Jason RobertsonDallas Stars92
Kirill KaprizovMinnesota Wild92
Alexander OvechkinWashington Capitals91
Brad MarchandBoston Bruins91
Clayton KellerArizona Coyotes89
Brady TkachukOttawa Senators89
Johnny GaudreauColumbus Blue Jackets89
Kyle ConnorWinnipeg Jets89

After an incredible season with the Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk is the top-rated left winger in NHL 24.

Artemi Panarin and Stars forward Jason Robertson round out the top three.

Best right wingers in NHL 24

Now, here’s a look at the player ratings for the best right wingers in NHL 24:

NameTeamOverall
David PastrnakBoston Bruins95
Nikita KucherovTampa Bay Lightning94
Mikko RantanenColorado Avalanche93
Mitchell MarnerToronto Maple Leafs92
Mark StoneVegas Golden Knights90
Andrei SvechnikovCarolina Hurricanes89
William NylanderToronto Maple Leafs89
Patrick KaneFree Agent89
Pavel BuchnevichSt. Louis Blues88
Joe PavelskiDallas Stars88

A pair of superstars headline this list, as David Pastrnak and Nikita Kucherov are the two best right wingers in NHL 24.

2023 Stanley Cup champion Mark Stone, and Leafs wingers Mitchell Marner and William Nylander are among other notable names in the top ten.

Best left defensemen in NHL 24

These are the players ratings for the best left defensemen in NHL 24

NameTeamOverall
Roman JosiNashville Predators94
Victor HedmanTampa Bay Lightning93
Rasmus DahlinBuffalo Sabres91
Quinn HughesVancouver Canucks90
Miro HeiskanenDallas Stars90
Shea TheodoreVegas Golden Knights89
Josh MorrisseyWinnipeg Jets89
Devon ToewsColorado Avalanche88
Jaccob SlavinCarolina Hurricanes88
Thomas ChabotOttawa Senators88

Predators captain Roman Josi is the top left defenseman, as he beat out two-time Stanley Cup winner and former Norris Trophy winner Victor Hedman for the best at the position. A trio of youngsters in Rasmus Dahlin, Quinn Hughes, and Miro Heiskanen round out the top five.

Best right defensemen in NHL 24

Now, player ratings for the best right defensemen in NHL 24

NameTeamOverall
Cale MakarColorado Avalanche95
Charlie McAvoyBoston Bruins92
Adam FoxNew York Rangers92
Erik KarlssonPittsburgh Penguins91
Dougie HamiltonNew Jersey Devils90
John CarlsonWashington Capitals90
Alex PietrangeloVegas Golden Knights89
Drew DoughtyLos Angeles Kings89
Moritz SeiderDetroit Red Wings88
Kris LetangPittsburgh Penguins88

The cover athlete reigns supreme among right defensemen, as Avalanche star Cale Makar will begin the year at 95 OVR. Charlie McAvoy of the Bruins is second, and former Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox and Erik Karlsson are among the top five from the right side.

Those the NHL 24 player ratings for the best at each position. Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NHL 24 coverage.

