NHL 24 player ratings: Best forwards, defensemen, more
EA Sports has begun to release player ratings for the best forwards and defensemen in NHL 24. Here’s a look at what we know so far.
NHL 24 is set to hit shelves in early October, just before the start of the 2023-24 regular season.
A new year of NHL 24 means a new set of player ratings, and we now know overalls for a number of the game’s best talents.
Here are players ratings for the best players in NHL 24, including the game’s top forwards and defensemen.
Best left wingers in NHL 24
These are the best left wingers in NHL 24:
|Name
|Team
|Overall
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Florida Panthers
|94
|Artemi Panarin
|New York Rangers
|93
|Jason Robertson
|Dallas Stars
|92
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Minnesota Wild
|92
|Alexander Ovechkin
|Washington Capitals
|91
|Brad Marchand
|Boston Bruins
|91
|Clayton Keller
|Arizona Coyotes
|89
|Brady Tkachuk
|Ottawa Senators
|89
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|89
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg Jets
|89
After an incredible season with the Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk is the top-rated left winger in NHL 24.
Artemi Panarin and Stars forward Jason Robertson round out the top three.
Best right wingers in NHL 24
Now, here’s a look at the player ratings for the best right wingers in NHL 24:
|Name
|Team
|Overall
|David Pastrnak
|Boston Bruins
|95
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|94
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado Avalanche
|93
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|92
|Mark Stone
|Vegas Golden Knights
|90
|Andrei Svechnikov
|Carolina Hurricanes
|89
|William Nylander
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|89
|Patrick Kane
|Free Agent
|89
|Pavel Buchnevich
|St. Louis Blues
|88
|Joe Pavelski
|Dallas Stars
|88
A pair of superstars headline this list, as David Pastrnak and Nikita Kucherov are the two best right wingers in NHL 24.
2023 Stanley Cup champion Mark Stone, and Leafs wingers Mitchell Marner and William Nylander are among other notable names in the top ten.
Best left defensemen in NHL 24
These are the players ratings for the best left defensemen in NHL 24
|Name
|Team
|Overall
|Roman Josi
|Nashville Predators
|94
|Victor Hedman
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|93
|Rasmus Dahlin
|Buffalo Sabres
|91
|Quinn Hughes
|Vancouver Canucks
|90
|Miro Heiskanen
|Dallas Stars
|90
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas Golden Knights
|89
|Josh Morrissey
|Winnipeg Jets
|89
|Devon Toews
|Colorado Avalanche
|88
|Jaccob Slavin
|Carolina Hurricanes
|88
|Thomas Chabot
|Ottawa Senators
|88
Predators captain Roman Josi is the top left defenseman, as he beat out two-time Stanley Cup winner and former Norris Trophy winner Victor Hedman for the best at the position. A trio of youngsters in Rasmus Dahlin, Quinn Hughes, and Miro Heiskanen round out the top five.
Best right defensemen in NHL 24
Now, player ratings for the best right defensemen in NHL 24
|Name
|Team
|Overall
|Cale Makar
|Colorado Avalanche
|95
|Charlie McAvoy
|Boston Bruins
|92
|Adam Fox
|New York Rangers
|92
|Erik Karlsson
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|91
|Dougie Hamilton
|New Jersey Devils
|90
|John Carlson
|Washington Capitals
|90
|Alex Pietrangelo
|Vegas Golden Knights
|89
|Drew Doughty
|Los Angeles Kings
|89
|Moritz Seider
|Detroit Red Wings
|88
|Kris Letang
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|88
The cover athlete reigns supreme among right defensemen, as Avalanche star Cale Makar will begin the year at 95 OVR. Charlie McAvoy of the Bruins is second, and former Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox and Erik Karlsson are among the top five from the right side.
Those the NHL 24 player ratings for the best at each position. Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NHL 24 coverage.