NHL 24 player ratings: Best forwards, defensemen, more

EA Sports has begun to release player ratings for the best forwards and defensemen in NHL 24. Here’s a look at what we know so far.

NHL 24 is set to hit shelves in early October, just before the start of the 2023-24 regular season.

A new year of NHL 24 means a new set of player ratings, and we now know overalls for a number of the game’s best talents.

Here are players ratings for the best players in NHL 24, including the game’s top forwards and defensemen.

Article continues after ad

Electronic Arts

Best left wingers in NHL 24

These are the best left wingers in NHL 24:

Name Team Overall Matthew Tkachuk Florida Panthers 94 Artemi Panarin New York Rangers 93 Jason Robertson Dallas Stars 92 Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota Wild 92 Alexander Ovechkin Washington Capitals 91 Brad Marchand Boston Bruins 91 Clayton Keller Arizona Coyotes 89 Brady Tkachuk Ottawa Senators 89 Johnny Gaudreau Columbus Blue Jackets 89 Kyle Connor Winnipeg Jets 89

After an incredible season with the Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk is the top-rated left winger in NHL 24.

Article continues after ad

Artemi Panarin and Stars forward Jason Robertson round out the top three.

Best right wingers in NHL 24

Now, here’s a look at the player ratings for the best right wingers in NHL 24:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Name Team Overall David Pastrnak Boston Bruins 95 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay Lightning 94 Mikko Rantanen Colorado Avalanche 93 Mitchell Marner Toronto Maple Leafs 92 Mark Stone Vegas Golden Knights 90 Andrei Svechnikov Carolina Hurricanes 89 William Nylander Toronto Maple Leafs 89 Patrick Kane Free Agent 89 Pavel Buchnevich St. Louis Blues 88 Joe Pavelski Dallas Stars 88

A pair of superstars headline this list, as David Pastrnak and Nikita Kucherov are the two best right wingers in NHL 24.

2023 Stanley Cup champion Mark Stone, and Leafs wingers Mitchell Marner and William Nylander are among other notable names in the top ten.

Article continues after ad

Best left defensemen in NHL 24

These are the players ratings for the best left defensemen in NHL 24

Name Team Overall Roman Josi Nashville Predators 94 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay Lightning 93 Rasmus Dahlin Buffalo Sabres 91 Quinn Hughes Vancouver Canucks 90 Miro Heiskanen Dallas Stars 90 Shea Theodore Vegas Golden Knights 89 Josh Morrissey Winnipeg Jets 89 Devon Toews Colorado Avalanche 88 Jaccob Slavin Carolina Hurricanes 88 Thomas Chabot Ottawa Senators 88

Predators captain Roman Josi is the top left defenseman, as he beat out two-time Stanley Cup winner and former Norris Trophy winner Victor Hedman for the best at the position. A trio of youngsters in Rasmus Dahlin, Quinn Hughes, and Miro Heiskanen round out the top five.

Article continues after ad

Best right defensemen in NHL 24

Now, player ratings for the best right defensemen in NHL 24

Name Team Overall Cale Makar Colorado Avalanche 95 Charlie McAvoy Boston Bruins 92 Adam Fox New York Rangers 92 Erik Karlsson Pittsburgh Penguins 91 Dougie Hamilton New Jersey Devils 90 John Carlson Washington Capitals 90 Alex Pietrangelo Vegas Golden Knights 89 Drew Doughty Los Angeles Kings 89 Moritz Seider Detroit Red Wings 88 Kris Letang Pittsburgh Penguins 88

The cover athlete reigns supreme among right defensemen, as Avalanche star Cale Makar will begin the year at 95 OVR. Charlie McAvoy of the Bruins is second, and former Norris Trophy winner Adam Fox and Erik Karlsson are among the top five from the right side.

Article continues after ad

Those the NHL 24 player ratings for the best at each position. Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NHL 24 coverage.