New Aliens game: Platforms, story details & everything we know

James Busby . 50 minutes ago

A new single-player Aliens game is being developed by Survios in collaboration with 20th Century Games. Here’s everything you need to know about this action horror title.

If Alien: Isolation wasn’t terrifying enough, then Survios’ upcoming Aliens title aims to deliver even more scares. The new game will offer an action-packed single-player experience that is set within the iconic Alien universe.

While details on this title remain rather scarce, we have tracked down all the information we can get our hands on. So, if you’re interested in taking on the Xenomorph threats or just wish to know more about the story and platforms, then our hub has you covered.

Is there an Aliens release date?

The developers have yet to give an official release date. It appears that the upcoming Aliens game is still in the early stages of development, which means we likely won’t hear any launch date announcements for a while yet.

However, we’ll be sure to update this section with further information as soon as the developers reveal a release window.

Aliens platforms

Tindalos Interactive Aliens: Dark Descent is another upcoming title that aims to expand upon the series.

According to the game’s official website, the new Aliens game is currently being developed for PC, console, and VR. While we don’t know what consoles it will launch on, it’s a safe bet that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be amongst them.

It’s also important to note that Aliens is also using Unreal Engine 5 to create a truly “immersive and authentic gaming experience,” so you can expect the game to look frighteningly good on next-gen consoles and PCs.

Aliens story details

Unlike the squad-based action shown in Aliens: Dark Descent, Survios’ Aliens game will feature “an original storyline, set between the Alien and Aliens ﬁlms, where a battle-hardened veteran has a vendetta against the Xenomorphs.”

There’s not too much else to go off but given the protagonist is a “battle-hardened veteran,” we expect there to be plenty of action.

So, there you have it, everything we currently know about the upcoming Aliens game. Make sure you bookmark this page and check back regularly for all the latest updates. In the meantime, take a look at our other game hubs for all the latest title releases.

