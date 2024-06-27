Is The First Descendant cross-platform? Crossplay for PlayStation, Xbox & PC explained

Wondering whether The First Descendant is crossplay and features cross-progression between PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PS4? Well, Nexon has released details on these highly requested features.

The First Descendant is a third-person looter shooter that enables up to four players to team up to take down deadly enemies and bosses. Each character comes equipped with unique abilities, which can be extremely useful when synergized together with other units.

This is important for those looking to take down the game’s most fearsome foes and claim the very best loot. However, like most multiplayer games, having the ability to team up with your friends across console and PC is always fun.

So, here’s everything you need to know about whether The First Descendant has crossplay and cross-progression.

Is the First Descendant crossplay?

NEXON Being able to team up with your friends will make bosses more manageable.

Yes, The First Descendant will feature crossplay. This means you’ll be able to team up with players across PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, and PS5. Crossplay functionality was shown off during the open beta on August 22 2023 and the feature worked incredibly well.

So, if you’re looking to team up with your friends across other platforms and go on boss runs together, then you’ll be able to do just that. Of course, those who prefer to play with players on their own platform will likely be able to disable crossplay via the in-game options.

We’ll provide details on this process as and when more information is revealed.

Does The First Descendant have cross-progression?

Yes, The First Descendant supports cross-progression across all versions of the game. In an interview with God is a Geek, producer Beom-jun Lee confirmed this highly request feature:

“Yes, that’s right. We support both cross-play and cross-progression, so you can play freely on any platform with shared progression.”

This is ideal for those who enjoy switching between systems when playing games. The First Descendant system requirements may not require a beefy PC to play, but you might find your hardware struggles during intense action sequences.

Having the ability to switch between console and PC is ideal for those who want to have a smooth experience. With the First Descendant being free to play, you’ll be able to download multiple copies of the game and try it out on your system of choice. So, be sure to try it out across PC and console and see which version feels right for you.

The First Descendant releases on July 2, 2024, and you can check out our handy hub for all the latest details on the game.