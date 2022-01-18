Microsoft confirm shock Activision Blizzard buyout

Microsoft have shocked the gaming world with a planned buyout of Activision Blizzard for a reported $70 billion, following a difficult period for the developer’s leadership.

This news comes months of Activision Blizzard having to put out legal fires, with allegations made against their workplace environment which led to company walkouts and a drop in share prices.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier shared some information about the shock deal on January 17, citing a report from the Wallstreet Journal. Bloomberg states the landmark acquisition values Blizzard at $70 billion.

He said: “The WSJ reports that Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard, the troubled publisher behind Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, which has been facing crisis over the last year following numerous reports of sexual misconduct and discrimination.”

Advertisement

BREAKING: The WSJ reports that Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard, the troubled publisher behind Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, which has been facing crisis over the last year following numerous reports of sexual misconduct and discrimination. A seismic gaming deal — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 18, 2022

The “seismic gaming deal”, as Jason puts it, represents a massive power shift in the industry.

Microsoft confirms Activision Blizzard takeover

Soon after, Microsoft confirmed the deal and the company’s ambitions.

On their official website, the company stated: “Today, Microsoft Corp. announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc., a leader in game development and interactive entertainment content publisher.

“This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse.”

Chairman and CEO of the Microsoft Corporation, Satya Nadella, said this marks “a new era” in gaming to make it “safe, inclusive, and accessible to all”.

Advertisement

Together with @ATVI_AB, we will usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive, and accessible to all. https://t.co/fF2Ig3gSfx — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 18, 2022

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, confirmed the takeover will be completed in June 2023.

The statement from Microsoft continues: “When the transaction closes, Microsoft will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. The planned acquisition includes iconic franchises from the Activision, Blizzard and King studios like “Warcraft,” “Diablo,” “Overwatch,” “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush,” in addition to global eSports activities through Major League Gaming. The company has studios around the word with nearly 10,000 employees.”

Xbox Game Pass has been a huge beneficiary of games from Bethesda since Microsoft’s buyout of that developing studio in March 2021.

Advertisement

“Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft.

“We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all.”

Bobby Kotick responds to Microsoft buyout

CEO Bobby Kotick shared the following email with Blizzard employees on January 18.

It says: “Today is an incredibly exciting day. As we continue our journey to connect and engage the world though epic entertainment, we will eventually do so as part of Microsoft.

Advertisement

“I am certain that our incredible talent and extraordinary games combined with our shared commitment to the very best workplace will enable us to grow in an increasingly more competitive race for leadership as gaming through the metaverse evolves.”

Read More: LEGO delays Overwatch 2 set amid Activision Blizzard allegations

Explaining why Microsoft was the ideal suitor, he added: “In considering possible partners, all roads ultimately lead to Microsoft. Like us, they have been making games for a long time. Microsoft has already distributed games to hundreds of millions of the world’s computers and computing devices and has technologies and innovation that will support the next generation of games.”

Is Kotick leaving Activision Blizzard?

Included in the email, sent out across the company, Kotick reaffirmed his commitment to Activision Blizzard. It would appear that he’s in it for the long haul.

Advertisement

“Transactions like these can take a long time to complete. Until we receive all the necessary regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions are satisfied, which we expect to be sometime in Microsoft’s fiscal 2023 year ending June 30, 2023, we will continue to operate completely autonomously.

He concluded: “I will continue as our CEO with the same passion and enthusiasm I had when I began this amazing journey in 1991.”

Now, fans of several franchises will be wondering – now that this deal has gone through – if their ability play Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and other games will be affected in the future too. Well, that remains to be seen.