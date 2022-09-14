Like a Dragon Ishin: Release date, trailer, platforms, more

Like a Dragon: Ishin will give series fans the chance to delve into the Yakuza series’ past, so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming remaster.

Like a Dragon: Ishin was revealed at the PlayStation State of Play event, giving viewers an early glimpse of the highly requested remaster. The title was originally released back in 2014 for PS3 and PS4 but never made its way out of Japan.

Since then, fans of the Yakuza series have pleaded with Sega to release the game to western shores. Well, that day has finally come as Like a Dragon: Ishin is making its long-awaited debut.

So, if you’re wondering when Like a Dragon: Ishin will release or just wish to know more about the upcoming title, then our handy hub has you covered with everything you need to know.

Contents

Like a Dragon: Ishin release date

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega Like a Dragon: Ishin is finally making its debut outside of Japan.

Like a Dragon: Ishin will release on February 21, 2023. The official announcement was made at the RGG Summit 2022 event, which also showcased Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Yakuza 8.

Like a Dragon: platforms

Like a Dragon: Ishin will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam. This means players across all the above platforms can enjoy the upcoming remake.

Like a Dragon: Ishin trailer

Like a Dragon: Ishin story

Unlike previous Yakuza series games that focus on Kiryu Kazuma’s escapades, Like a Dragon: Ishin sees players take on the role of Sakamoto Ryoma, a legendary historical figure credited with overthrowing the shogunate and bringing reformation to Japan.

The game takes place in 1860s Kyo, a fictionalized version of Kyoto. It’s here where players will get to see their favorite characters, Kazuma Kiryu and Majima Goro, make an appearance in the feudal setting.

Like a Dragon: Ishin gameplay

Like a Dragon: Ishin features the same over-the-top action as previous titles, but with an added twist. Instead of simply brawling your way through the city streets of Kyo with the Brawler style, players can purely focus on utilizing melee and ranged weapons.

The Swordsman style sees Sakamoto Ryoma cleave through waves of enemies, while the Gunman style equips a deadly revolver for ranged combat. If both the styles above don’t take your fancy, then the Wild Dancer style enables players to wield a gun and sword.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Like a Dragon: Ishin. Make sure you check out our other game release date hubs for all the latest news and updates.

