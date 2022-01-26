Life is Strange Remastered Collection: Release date, graphics comparisons & new features

The Life is Strange: Remastered Collection lets fans old and new experience the tales of Max and Chloe in stunning detail. From graphics comparisons to new features and that all-important release date, here’s everything you need to know.

Gamers were first introduced to the Life is Strange universe back in 2015. As its five original episodes were slowly released over the course of that year, the mystery of Arcadia Bay was slowly unraveled as we met its unique inhabitants and the now-iconic characters of Max Caulfield and Chloe Price.

Years later in 2017, Before the Storm gave us further insight into life before Max arrived in Arcadia Bay, and the relationship between Chloe and Rachel Amber.

Now, the chance to revisit these stories again with improved graphics, animations, and more, is nearly upon us with the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection.

Is there a Life is Strange: Remastered Collection release date?

Yes, Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will release on February 1, 2022, on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Google Stadia.

However, on January 20, 2022, it was revealed via the official Life is Strange Twitter that the Nintendo Switch releases have been delayed, stating that “[we] will need a bit more time until they are ready”.

An update from the Life is Strange team pic.twitter.com/gLx8uK0e4v — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) January 20, 2022

As further developments on the Switch release are made, we’ll be sure to update you right here.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection graphics comparisons & screenshots

With a whole host of upgrades to the visuals in-game, there’s plenty to get excited about ahead of exploring Arcadia Bay on release day.

Below are some screenshots of visual comparisons for Life is Strange: Remastered Collection to check out. The original graphics are featured on the left, with the remastered visuals shown on the right.

On January 25, 2022, the Life is Strange YouTube shared footage from Life is Strange, comparing the visuals in one of the scenes that take place at Chloe’s house between her and Max.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection trailers & gameplay

That same day, a 6-minute gameplay trailer showing the opening section of the original game was showcased, giving a first-hand glimpse into the kind of visual fidelity that can expect to be seen when playing the remaster.

In the clip, Max can be seen walking through the halls of Blackwell Academy, listening to Syd Matters’ ‘To All Of You’ as she interacts with and internally monologues about her fellow students and other interactable elements in the environment.

The first trailer that fans got to see that included actual footage of the remaster was revealed back on June 13, 2021, at E3 2021, showing glimpses of memorable moments from the two games.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection features

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection has a whole host of new and returning features and upgrades, including:

Engine and lighting upgrades

Improved animations

Facial mocap performances

Multiple endings, choices, and consequences

Remastered visuals for both characters and environments

Updated and refined gameplay puzzles

What is Life is Strange about?

For those new to Life is Strange series, each game takes players on a journey of self-discovery and mystery. In the original title, gamers step into the shoes of protagonist Max Caulfield as she realizes that she has a unique gift that allows her to alter the very fabric of the world around her: the ability to rewind time.

This feature is able to be used throughout the game, all while meeting and learning about a colorful cast of characters as you attempt to discover what is exactly happening in Arcadia Bay.

Before the Storm centers around another of the game’s central characters, Chloe Price, and serves as a prequel to what occurs in Life is Strange. Here, we learn more about Chloe’s life and discover details about Rachel Amber and what the pair got up to before Max arrived.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection pre-orders

While the remastered collection is available as part of the Ultimate Edition of Life is Strange: True Colors, it can also be pre-ordered. For those that pre-order, or those who own the True Colors Ultimate Edition, they will receive the ‘Zombie Crypt’ outfit for Before the Storm Remastered.

To pre-order, simply head to the official Square Enix site, select your region, along with the title and platform for more information on which Etailers you can purchase it at.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the Life is Strange Remastered Collection.

