Life is Strange: True Colors revealed for PS5, Xbox, and PC - Dexerto

A brand-new Life is Strange game, titled True Colors, has been revealed for the PlayStation 5, Xbox family of consoles, and PC during the Square Enix Presents 2021 event, which showed off a number of new titles and news for the publisher.

If you’re a fan of the Life is Strange franchise and were looking forward to a new entry in the series then there’s some very good news for you in the future.

While the publisher previously announced that a new Life is Strange title would be revealed during it’s Square Enix Presents 2021 on March 18, now that the event is over, we finally have some major details surrounding the game confirmed.

Titled Life is Strange: True Colors, the new game will follow an all-new cast of characters in a brand-new setting. The main character, named Alex Chen, will have an empathic ability that will allow her to experience the emotions of other characters in the world. She’ll have to use that ability to explore a new town after her brother mysteriously dies.

It is being developed by Deck Nine, the developers behind Before the Storm. In fact, one character from that entry, Steph Gingrich, will be making an appearance in this title as well, connecting the two games in anthology series.

One of the biggest pieces of news, however, is the fact that True Colors will be ditching the episodic release format, something that’s been a part of the series since the start. While the game will still be split into sections, the whole story will be released at one time on September 10, 2021.

As expected, Life is Strange: True Colors is set to be released on every current console on the market, including the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, as well as Google Stadia.