The Finals is a competitive first-person shooter, that has recently generated buzz with its dynamic gameplay. However, one question echoes through the gaming community: Is The Finals a battle royale game? We’re here to answer it for you.

In the ever-evolving landscape of multiplayer games, Battle Royale is a genre that has left quite an impact on gamers since PUBG and Fortnite popularized it back in 2017 with many games trying to appeal to players by inculcating this mode.

Article continues after ad

The Finals is a game that offers a refreshing take on competitive multiplayer gaming. Its innovative game modes, clear objectives, and respawn mechanics contribute to an engaging experience that transcends the traditional multiplayer formula.

Article continues after ad

Here’s all you need to know about whether or not The Finals features a battle royale mode.

The Finals Different players in The Finals

Is The Finals a battle royale game?

As of writing, The Finals does not feature a battle royale mode. On the contrary, The Finals features three game modes, each offering a unique gaming experience:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

• Cashout

Includes both Ranked and Unranked matches.

Involves 3v3v3v3 combat, with teams competing to locate cashboxes and deposit them into vaults throughout the map.

• Quick Cash

A casual take on Cashout with 3v3v3 combat.

Features a single vault on the map at any given time, with shorter respawn times and quicker extractions.

• Bank It

A casual 3v3v3v3 combat mode.

Teams compete to collect the most coins, with the winner determined by reaching the coin goal first or having the most coins by the end of the match.

Article continues after ad

In both Quick Cash and Bank It, the primary objectives are centered around collecting cash or coins, not surviving as the last player or team standing. This crucial distinction places The Finals outside the traditional battle royale framework.

Article continues after ad

That is all you need to know about whether or not The Finals is a battle royale game. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto:

Best The Finals Heavy build | Best The Finals Medium build | Best The Finals Light build | The Finals best PC settings | How to get VRs | Does The Finals have aim assist? | The Finals file size on PC, PS5, Xbox | How to change your name | Is The Finals on PS4 and Xbox One? | Is The Finals on Xbox Game Pass? | How to add and invite friends | How many players play The Finals | The Finals system requirements | Can you play The Finals on Steam Deck?

Article continues after ad