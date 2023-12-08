Make sure to conserve ammo when using the Assault Rifle.

You’ll need reasonable tools of protection when taking on the hostile world of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. Let’s get you an assault rifle.

Pandora is a hostile environment, and you need to protect yourself not just from the wildlife but the constant RDA threatening the home planet of the Na’vi. The multiple Na’vi clans, and mighty beasts of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora may side with you, but only they can help so much in a fight.

Fighting against the RDA in the game means fighting on their terms with their weapons. When bows, arrows, and spears won’t cut it, enter the Assault Rifle with a hail of bullets to free Pandora from the oppressive RDA.

Now, let’s see where you can find the Assault Rifle in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

How to unlock the Assault Rifle in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora

Ubisoft You can unlock the Assault Rifle early on in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

The Assault Rifle is easily found very early in the game during the story mission ‘Becoming.’ During the section of the mission, when you’re looking for medical supplies, you’ll come across the assault riffle inside a yellow container within an overgrown Resistance Research Station.

You can use your Na’vi Senses to locate the small crate inside the Research Station, which will be highlighted blue upon discovering it so you can take care of the surrounding RDA forces and retrieve it.

That’s all it takes to get your hands on the Assault Rifle in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

Ubisoft Make sure to conserve ammo when using the Assault Rifle.

The Assault Rifle is useful and comes with a lot of stopping power but you may find yourself running out of ammo quickly. So using it as a last resort when you’re backed up against a wall is an ideal option.

That’s all the info on getting the Assault Rifle in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. While you take the fight to the RDA for yourself, take a look at some of our other Avatar Frontiers of Pandora guides and content:

